EXCLUSIVE: Wiles, LaCivita Are Still Calling Shots At Trump Campaign, Sources Say

Despite rumors that former President Donald Trump is looking to push out his two campaign co-chairs, Susie Wiles and Chris LaCivita, the duo was a key force in a spate of recent hires the campaign has made, including the addition of 2016 campaign manager Corey Lewandowski, sources told the Caller.

The Daily Mail reported Tuesday that Trump was having a “meltdown” over the choice of Ohio Sen. JD Vance to be his running mate, and sparked rumors that he was looking to potentially oust Wiles and LaCivita. Politico reported Thursday that the Trump campaign would be hiring Lewandowski and a number of other Trump loyalists, a move that was spurred by the two campaign co-chairs, multiple campaign officials confirmed to the Caller.

“Susie and Chris have built a battle-tested campaign team and they have brought on these new additions to ensure President Trump has the necessary personnel to help win this election,” a source familiar with the campaign’s operations told the Caller. Another source close to the president said it’s “pretty clear” Wiles and LaCivita aren’t going anywhere.

“I’m not exactly sure how the media narrative [on LaCivita and Wiles] took hold. You saw the president’s TRUTH yesterday, about his position on it,” the source said, referring to a post where Trump called the duo “THE BEST.”

One of the new hires, Alex Bruesewitz, was hired in early July after receiving a call from the Political Director of the Trump Campaign, James Blair. Blair received the blessing from Wiles and LaCavita. Bruesewitz, known for a high-profile social media presence, is playing a broad role within the campaign, but he also has a wide array of connections and relationships with leaders on Capitol Hill.

“It’s a great honor to be a part of this incredible team led by Susie Wiles & Chris Lacivita. We are all focused on one thing: making sure Donald J. Trump is the 47th President of the United States,” Bruesewitz told the Caller.

The campaign also brought back former staffers Taylor Budowich, Alex Pfeiffer and Tim Murtaugh, who are each expected to play key roles in the home stretch of the campaign. Pfeiffer previously worked as a reporter at the Caller.

Others close to Trump say the recent hirings were made because the campaign is in the closing stretch and they believe the new personnel will help the former President secure a victory in November. (RELATED: Trump Campaign’s Simple Plan To Destroy Kamala Harris: Get Her Off-Script)

“Obviously, we’re in the closing stretch, so anyone who wants to lend a helping hand, we want to lend a helping hand. I mean, Susie and Chris made the decision, of course with President Trump’s approval, to hire Corey. They’ve been in talks with him about that for a little bit,” a campaign source told the Caller. “The president’s directive is just very simply that, you know, anyone who wants to get in the boat to row can and should, and that’s what we should do.”

Regarding Lewandowski and Bruesewitz, a source familiar with the campaign’s operations said a large part has to do with “earned media and social media,” adding that “all of the above is very critical in the homestretch. And just being able to have them at the campaign more proximal, allows us to do more to fully utilize their talents and abilities, to increase those efforts.”

One campaign source also confirmed that Barron Trump played a key role in setting up his father’s interview with popular streamer Adin Ross, and that the former president was essential to the Elon Musk interview earlier this week.

Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, who are helping vet the presidential transition team, explained to the Caller that this is the best campaign they have seen after being a part of all three of their father’s efforts. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: New Trump Rally Video Scorches Kamala For Pushing Dangerous Minnesota Bail Fund)

“I’ve been involved with three different Trump presidential campaigns and this is the best one yet. We’re way ahead of where we were in 2020 and 2016 at this point in the polling, and Fox yesterday showed us ahead nationally. We’re dominating even after having to waste tens of millions in a primary and deal with several sham indictments and an assassination attempt,” Donald Trump Jr. said. “It’s clear that criticism of the operation is coming from scorned people who are upset they don’t have a job with the campaign.”

“This is the best campaign team we have ever had. We are excited about the new additions, who are all true believers & will help us execute our mission of re-electing my father as the next President of the United States,” Eric Trump told the Caller. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Whistleblowers Break Silence: Staffing Shortages Because Of NATO Summit, Jill Biden Event Put Trump At Risk)

Wiles and LaCivita released a statement after the news broke of Lewandowski’s return, saying they are going to continue to add to their campaign team and believe their new hires will help Trump defeat Kamala Harris.

“As we head into the home stretch of this election, we are continuing to add to our impressive campaign team,” the two said in a joint statement. “Corey Lewandowski, Taylor Budowich, Alex Pfeiffer, Alex Bruesewitz, and Tim Murtaugh are all veterans of prior Trump campaigns and their unmatched experience will help President Trump prosecute the case against Kamala Harris and Tim Walz, the most radical ticket in American history.”