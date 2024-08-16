Suspects With 18 Prior Arrests Charged In Random Attack On 82-Year-Old Woman

Police arrested two suspects with extensive criminal histories Wednesday and Thursday, charging them in the random attack on an 82-year-old Bronx woman, New York Post reported.

New York City police arrested two individuals, William Ballinger and Tammie Moore, in connection with the assault of an 82-year-old woman, according to the New York Post. The duo allegedly assaulted the elderly woman Aug. 2 on the streets of New York. The suspects, both 32, were apprehended after evading capture for two weeks.

Sick suspects with 18 prior arrests busted for randomly beating 82-year-old woman on NYC street: cops https://t.co/P3Z1wicgR3 pic.twitter.com/wErdR3N4WI — New York Post (@nypost) August 16, 2024

Ballinger and Moore allegedly punched the woman multiple times, knocked her to the ground and stomped on her, New York Post reported. The victim was subsequently transported to the nearby hospital and is reported to be in stable condition. Following the attack, the suspects fled the scene. They have now been charged with assault in the second and third degrees. (RELATED: Armed Man Wearing Ski Mask Nabbed By Authorities Near Republican Convention Security Perimeter)

Authorities previously arrested Ballinger eight times and faced charges for allegedly driving while intoxicated in 2021. Police also arrested Moore, who has 10 prior arrests mostly for petit larceny. The investigation into the assault continues, according to the New York Post.