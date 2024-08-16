Editorial

Travis Kelce’s Television Debut In ‘Grotesquerie’ Looks Absolutely Disgusting

Netflix Premiere Of

(Photo by Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for Netflix)

Kay Smythe News and Commentary Writer
CAUTION: the content of this article may be gross to some readers.

FX Networks released the trailer for “Grotesquerie” last night and it is so disgusting, it should come with a much bigger trigger warning.

I almost didn’t want to embed the trailer for “Grotesquerie,” it is just that horrific. When I saw the names Niecy Nash-Betts and former NFL star turned Taylor Swift boyfriend Travis Kelce, I thought, “This show is going to be hilarious!” Kelce wasn’t bad on “Saturday Night Live;” who doesn’t love Nash-Betts in “Reno 911?”

And boy, was I disappointed by what I had to see.

“Grotesquerie” seems to be very-much a horror-gore show. It follows Nash-Betts’ character of Detective Lois Tryon as she narrates over pretty ghastly scenes that most people would find revolting, certainly not a form of escapism. (RELATED: You Can’t Help But Feel Uneasy Watching The Trailer For ‘American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez’)

“A series of heinous crimes have unsettled a small community,” the description reads. “Detective Lois Tryon feels these crimes are eerily personal, as if someone—or something—is taunting her. With no leads and unsure of where to turn, she accepts the help of Sister Megan. However, they find themselves ensnared in a sinister web that only seems to raise more questions than answers.”

WASHINGTON, DC – MAY 31: U.S. President Joe Biden invites tight end Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs to speak during an event on the South Lawn of the White House on May 31, 2024 in Washington, DC. President Biden hosted the Chiefs to honor their 2024 Super Bowl win. Also pictured is NFL Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (R) and head coach Andy Reid (L). (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 15: Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift arrive at SNL Afterparty on October 15, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/GC Images)

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – AUGUST 13: Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs looks on against the Chicago Bears during the first half of the preseason game at Soldier Field on August 13, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

I’m sorry but this description really doesn’t do justice to the absolute nightmare of a trailer. Kelce’s character flickers onto the screen briefly, appearing to perform some type of dance or ritual. Details on his character have yet to be revealed, according to Deadline.

CARDIFF, WALES - JUNE 18: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO BOOK COVERS. Taylor Swift performs on stage during "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at Principality Stadium on June 18, 2024 in Cardiff, Wales. (Photo by Shirlaine Forrest/TAS24/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management )

This feels like a baptism of fire for Kelce. His celebrity is skyrocketing thanks to his relationship with Swift — women didn’t really know who he was beforehand — but he’s smart to diversify his income and popularity beyond his current love life.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 03: Niecy Nash attends the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures 3rd Annual Gala Presented by Rolex at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on December 03, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Academy Museum of Motion Pictures )

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 30: Niecy Nash-Betts attends the 2024 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 30, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for BET)

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 01: Niecy Nash-Betts attends the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Dolby Theatre on April 01, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

As this is a Ryan Murphy series, I’m confident in assuming Kelce had to do some pretty weird stuff. A lot of Murphy’s shows, though extremely successful, can be pretty traumatizing.

SAO PAULO, BRAZIL - NOVEMBER 24: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO BOOK COVERS.) Taylor Swift performs onstage during "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at Allianz Parque on November 24, 2023 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. (Photo by Buda Mendes/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management )

“Grotesquerie” airs on Hulu on Sept. 25. You can watch the trailer below … but please do so with huge caution.