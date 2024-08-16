Travis Kelce’s Television Debut In ‘Grotesquerie’ Looks Absolutely Disgusting

CAUTION: the content of this article may be gross to some readers.

FX Networks released the trailer for “Grotesquerie” last night and it is so disgusting, it should come with a much bigger trigger warning.

I almost didn’t want to embed the trailer for “Grotesquerie,” it is just that horrific. When I saw the names Niecy Nash-Betts and former NFL star turned Taylor Swift boyfriend Travis Kelce, I thought, “This show is going to be hilarious!” Kelce wasn’t bad on “Saturday Night Live;” who doesn’t love Nash-Betts in “Reno 911?”

And boy, was I disappointed by what I had to see.

Travis, Jason Kelce Ask For Absurd $100 Million For Their ‘New Heights’ Podcast: REPORT | @DailyCaller I don’t think Travis understands how precarious his position actually is … https://t.co/AtWNd9TwnV — KAY SMYTHE (@KaySmythe) July 31, 2024

“Grotesquerie” seems to be very-much a horror-gore show. It follows Nash-Betts’ character of Detective Lois Tryon as she narrates over pretty ghastly scenes that most people would find revolting, certainly not a form of escapism. (RELATED: You Can’t Help But Feel Uneasy Watching The Trailer For ‘American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez’)

“A series of heinous crimes have unsettled a small community,” the description reads. “Detective Lois Tryon feels these crimes are eerily personal, as if someone—or something—is taunting her. With no leads and unsure of where to turn, she accepts the help of Sister Megan. However, they find themselves ensnared in a sinister web that only seems to raise more questions than answers.”

I’m sorry but this description really doesn’t do justice to the absolute nightmare of a trailer. Kelce’s character flickers onto the screen briefly, appearing to perform some type of dance or ritual. Details on his character have yet to be revealed, according to Deadline.

This feels like a baptism of fire for Kelce. His celebrity is skyrocketing thanks to his relationship with Swift — women didn’t really know who he was beforehand — but he’s smart to diversify his income and popularity beyond his current love life.

As this is a Ryan Murphy series, I’m confident in assuming Kelce had to do some pretty weird stuff. A lot of Murphy’s shows, though extremely successful, can be pretty traumatizing.

“Grotesquerie” airs on Hulu on Sept. 25. You can watch the trailer below … but please do so with huge caution.