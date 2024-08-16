‘Tulsa King’ Season Two Looks Incredible In Spoiler-Filled Trailer

Paramount+ released the trailer for season two of “Tulsa King” on Thursday, and boy, it looks even better than the last.

Sylvester Stallone is back as Dwight “The General” Manfredi in the much-anticipated second season of Taylor Sheridan’s “Tulsa King.” After an absolutely epic cliffhanger conclusion to season one, the trailer wastes no time in revealing the fallout from Dwight’s dalliance with Andrea Savage as Stacy Beale.

“In season two, Dwight (Stallone) and his crew continue to build up and defend their growing empire in Tulsa but, just as they get their bearings, they realize that they’re not the only ones who want to stake their claim,” says the official description from Paramount. “With looming threats from the Kansas City mob and a very powerful local businessman, Dwight struggles to keep his family and crew safe while keeping track of all his affairs. Plus, he still has unfinished business back in New York.”

A host of new cast members joined the second season, including Frank Grillo as a series regular. Grillo is tipped as portraying Bill Bevilaqua, one of the Kansas City mobsters. "Yellowstone" villain Neal McDonough is also joining as Cal Trasher "a powerful and extremely territorial businessman in Tulsa."

Judging by the trailer, it looks like Grillo and McDonough’s characters may get along At least a little bit, for a while maybe.

Garrett Hedlund, Martin Starr, Max Casella and Jay Will all return, reprising their roles as exceptionally untalented yet extremely lucky (ish) gangsters.

The series drops on Sept. 15.