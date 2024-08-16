Man Claims To Have Filmed UFO Flying Over Edinburgh

A man from Edinburgh, Scotland, claimed he saw a UFO flying over the city on Aug. 12 close to the local airport.

Gary Wishart claimed the strange object was flying through the skies in broad daylight, according to Edinburgh Live. He watched the object fly near the local airport, assuming it was a plane at first. Wishart says he then realized it was “unusual” and scrambled to grab his camera shortly before the object flew away.

“It was difficult to focus on as I zoomed in on my phone and the sun was bright so hard to get as good a recording of it as I would have hoped,” Wishart told the outlet. “I called my partner Carolyn to come take a look so it’s not just my imagination playing tricks I’m not surprised to see something to be honest as I have been looking into the UFO phenomena for sometime now.”

Dumbfounded Edinburgh man spots UFO darting among the clouds above the capitalhttps://t.co/rgmB9RZFJfhttps://t.co/rgmB9RZFJf — Edinburgh Live (@EdinburghLive_) August 15, 2024

It doesn’t appear that Wishart nor Edinburgh live have shared the full video captured of the object, just sharing the above photograph that barely shows the UFO. (RELATED: Big Names Line Up For Super Secretive UFO Movie … But We Are Extremely Confused)

Personally, having spent years covering videos of UFOs, this photo isn’t really doing it for me. It also comes within weeks of a really creepy piece of footage out of Ibiza, which appears to show a strange glowing white light hovering in the sky before disappearing into thin air.

UFO ‘Sighting’ In Popular Tourist Destination Goes Viral | @DailyCaller https://t.co/uDKwCJoT8n — KAY SMYTHE (@KaySmythe) July 31, 2024

I know, I know, the Ibiza UFO sounds similar to Wisharts. I tell you what, when the glowing white lights around all these major tourist destinations come down and the little green men walk out, I’ll eat my words.

But until then, I’m fine with my hopeful skepticism.