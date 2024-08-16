‘Saturday Night Live’ Alum Shares Devastating Health Update

“Saturday Night Live” alum Victoria Jackson revealed her cancer has returned and is inoperable, in a video posted to Instagram, Friday.

Jackson told fans there is a “marble” in her throat affecting her windpipe and said doctors are unable to surgically assist her due to its location. She said the marble “eventually would suffocate me to death.” Jackson went on to say her medical team agreed to ship a “magic pill” right to her house and there is hope it might help her manage this stage of the disease. She used her signature sense of humor to lighten the tone of the very serious conversation she was having with her followers.

Jackson said she had spent some time on Google researching the prescription she was about to receive. She said studies indicate people who are prescribed this medication and take the pills as directed typically end up having only about 32-34 months to live. She made it clear to fans she reached the end of the road and she believes her days are numbered.

The famous actress and comedian seemed to be at peace with these latest health developments and seemed to be trying to navigate the situation with as much grace and positivity as possible.

Jackson cited the Bible and recalled that God said Christians only have about 70 years to live, as she put her life in perspective.

She added she has lived a full and happy life, and that she believes God has spoken to her and invited her “home” in a peaceful, embracing way.

Jackson had breast cancer roughly a decade ago and was able to beat it, but it has since returned. She has been posting about her illness extensively on social media, while maintaining her comedic style to convey her story. She has shared videos and images of her medical appointments and has been keeping fans updated on her journey. (RELATED: John Mulaney Confirms He Married Olivia Munn Amid Her Battle Against Cancer)

Jackson is best known for appearing on “Saturday Night Live” between 1986 and 1992, as well as for her roles in film, including “I Love You to Death,” “The Pick-Up Artist” and “Casual Sex?”