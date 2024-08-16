‘Everyone Knows What’s Going On’: Whistleblower Tells Tucker Carlson Doctors ‘Feel Trapped’ By Big Pharma

Whistleblower Calley Means, a former lobbyist, told Tucker Carlson that doctors “feel trapped” by Big Pharma in an interview released Friday.

Carlson had asked Means how he would use political power to address the medical industry. Means argued that they would need to use “executive orders” and attack “incentives,” giving specific examples. Carlson then questioned why people did not “opt out” of the system.

“I’ve got a dark stat for you,” Means began.

He then told Carlson that American doctors have the “highest” burnout and suicide rate among all professions — which he claimed was not a result of working too hard. Means compared doctors to soldiers taking orders from higher authorities to commit “war crimes,” citing an article from The New York Times. In the article, the writer suggests a theory that medical professionals are suffering from “moral injury” due to alleged aspects of work that were “ethically compromising.”

“They actually had a New York Times article recently that identified what doctors are feeling, towards soldiers. It’s the same psychological dynamic that soldiers who get in the fight for the right reasons, but then are forced by their superiors to commit war crimes,” Means told the host.

Means suggested that medical professionals are “good people” who become corrupted upon discovering “much easier ways to make money.”

“They actually, the New York Times, compared doctors to, like [Abu Ghraib], like soldiers who are forced to do horrible things or felt like they were forced,” Means claimed. “That’s, I think, what’s happening to the medical profession. These are all good people. There’s much easier ways to make money. They — we actually are this magnet that attracts the best and the brightest from all over the world. We saddled them with debt. They have no other skills, and then they have societal expectations and their parents and all these credentials. But they do feel trapped.” (RELATED: ‘Lethargic And Obese’: Tucker Carlson, Dave Smith Chide Tim Walz For Being ‘Afraid Of Testosterone’)



Casey Means was a Stanford-educated surgeon. Her brother Calley was a lobbyist for pharma and the food industry. Both quit their jobs in horror when they realized how many people were being killed by the systems they participated in. This is an amazing story. (0:54) Who Are… pic.twitter.com/1oIVLvPlAv — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) August 16, 2024

Means called for healthcare professionals to take on an “I don’t give a fuck” attitude to change the industry for the better. He referenced how billionaire Elon Musk told advertises, “Go fuck yourself!” after they threatened to boycott X (formerly Twitter) following his acquisition of the social media platform.

“Everyone knows what’s going on. It’s like, ‘oh, it’s hard, you know? We don’t know what to do.’ We need some leadership. We need some leadership. But again, with simple executive orders, you can start changing these incentives. You can, you can start changing them,” Means said.

“You’re right. And I think I’m too judgmental. I mean, I participated in an enormously corrupt system for my entire life, so — until I was fired. I wasn’t half as honorable as you,” Carlson responded.