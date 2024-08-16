DAVIS: Joe Biden’s Culture of Lawlessness Allows Release Of Illegal Migrant Breach Suspects

After a still-mysterious incident in which two illegal aliens from Jordan allegedly attempted to breach Marine Corps Base Quantico, those aliens were released from Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) custody. Thanks to a lack of transparency from the Biden White House, we still know little about this disturbing incident.

Federal prosecutors agreed to allow the two illegal aliens to be released in June on paltry bonds of $10,000 and $15,000, according to an Aug 1 report from The New York Post. The decision to release these two illegal aliens from custody is disturbing given their alleged actions and how little we know about their motivations. Police arrested the two men in early May after they allegedly posed as Amazon delivery drivers and then allegedly attempted to ram their trucks through the entrance of the base. The lack of transparency coming from the Biden Administration over this incident has fueled concerns that the federal government is not taking the threat of terrorism emanating from illegal immigration seriously enough.

The administration has been slow to respond to Congressional inquiries about the incident and has dodged Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests about the suspects, prioritizing the privacy of the illegal aliens over the safety of the American people. Only after a court records search did the name of the suspects become public.

These facts pose a number of unresolved questions for Americans. For example, are the suspects lone wolves or were they working on behalf of a foreign government or terrorist organization? And, what kind of danger do they pose to the American public now that they’re back on the streets?

More than three months after the incident, these are all questions that remain unanswered. While we still don’t know what the motivations were for the alleged attempted breach, the fact that the two suspects hail from a country known as a hotbed for terrorism raises many red flags. These concerns are exacerbated by a recent Congressional report which found that 99 individuals on the terrorist watch list have been released into the U.S. since the Biden Administration assumed office.

Regardless of how this case turns out, it is clear that Joe Biden and his White House have facilitated a culture of lawlessness within our immigration system that has put national security and public safety on the backburner in service of a robust anti-borders agenda. This case encapsulates the Biden Administration’s absentee landlord approach to national security and demonstrates why it does not deserve the benefit of the doubt when it comes to its commitment to keep Americans safe.

Even as record numbers of illegal aliens have crossed the southern border since Biden took office, his administration has sworn that they work to swiftly remove illegal aliens who pose a threat to public safety and national security. The way this administration has handled this case proves otherwise. Rather than hold these illegal aliens pending trial, sentencing (if convicted), and ultimately removal, the federal government has released them onto the streets without informing Congress or the public about the potential dangers the individuals pose. This is unconscionable, but it is part and parcel with how the Biden Administration has operated on the immigration issue from day one.

ICE detention facilities remain empty even as millions of illegal aliens have poured into the country in recent years. The Biden Administration’s catch-and-release program has made it clear to anyone who seeks to come here that they will be immediately released into American communities as soon as they cross the border, creating a vast incentive structure for illegal immigration. The number of suspected terrorists who have been released into the country over the past few years is staggering. What’s even more frightening is the number of dangerous people who’ve been released into the country that we don’t know about.

More than 1.7 million illegal aliens “gotaways” have crossed the southern border since Biden took office, meaning they illegally crossed the border without being apprehended by Border Patrol agents. Because of the White House’s reckless policies, we have no idea how many dangerous criminals or suspected terrorists may have immersed themselves in this group.

It is essential to the wellbeing of every nation, especially one as powerful as the U.S., to ensure they have a firm grasp on who enters their country. Foreign nationals coming from nations that happen to be hotbeds of terrorism and extremism must be thoroughly screened and vetted. This administration’s disastrous immigration policies have resulted in a situation where the U.S. now has millions of unvetted foreign nationals living amongst its communities.

The decision to release two Jordanian nationals, who have been charged with attempting to breach a military base, from custody is the latest example of the culture of permissiveness the Biden Administration has allowed to swamp our immigration system. These reckless actions could have dire consequences for U.S. national security for years to come.

William J. Davis is a communications associate for the Immigration Reform Law Institute, a public interest law firm working to defend the rights and interests of the American people from the negative effects of mass migration.

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and do not reflect the official position of the Daily Caller.