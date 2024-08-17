DNC Attendees Will Have Opportunities For Free Vasectomies, Abortions

Attendees at the Democratic National Convention (DNC) in Chicago will have the opportunity to receive free vasectomies and abortions blocks away from the proceedings at the United Center.

Planned Parenthood Great Rivers, which operates in parts of Missouri and Illinois, will park its mobile health clinic near the DNC on Aug. 19 and Aug. 20, according to The New York Times. Medication abortions are reportedly available on both days, with vasectomies being exclusively offered Monday.

Here we come, Chicago! 🚐 Our mobile health clinic will be in the West Loop with @ChiAbortionFund & @TheWienerCircle Aug 19-20, providing FREE vasectomies & medication abortion. EC will also be available for free without an appointment. Reserve your spot: https://t.co/AVCDTg2FAj pic.twitter.com/6C5oFuXacU — Planned Parenthood Great Rivers (@ppgreatrivers) August 14, 2024

Appointments on the vasectomy vehicle are in high demand, with eager registrants forming a waitlist, according to the outlet. Those hoping to be sterilized must fill out a Google Form, providing their name, birthdate and contact information to secure their spot in line.

“Services will be provided on a sliding-fee scale — pay what you can and get the healthcare you need,” Planned Parenthood’s Google Form reads.

Persons seeking medication abortion can register online as well, but there is not yet a waitlist for either day, meaning they could also walk in without an appointment, according to the outlet.

Vice President Kamala Harris, the presumptive 2024 Democratic presidential nominee, has been an outspoken advocate for abortion following the U.S. Supreme Court’s June 24, 2024 overturning of Roe v. Wade. (RELATED: ‘Are You Kidding Me?’: Former ‘The View’ Co-Host Slams Kamala Harris’s ‘Lack Of Ability’)

As vice president, Harris kicked off a nationwide pro-abortion tour in Wisconsin on Jan. 22, 2024, the 51st anniversary of Roe v. Wade. She referenced abortion as one of America’s “fundamental freedoms,” according to a White House release announcing her “Fight for Reproductive Freedoms.”

Harris and her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, are expected to speak on abortion and IVF at the DNC.

Pro-abortion groups plan to demonstrate the night before the DNC. Abortion rights activists sued Chicago in May after the city announced permits to march outside the convention would not be issued, according to ABC7 Chicago.

Among the demonstrations will be a large “inflatable IUD,” a form of birth control activists will nickname “Freeda Womb,” The New York Times reported.

Meanwhile, more than a dozen local businesses in Chicago have barricaded their windows and doors with plywood in anticipation of destructive protests outside the DNC, according to WGN9.

The DNC is scheduled to start Monday and will end Thursday.