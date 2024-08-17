Man Sentenced To 143 Years In Prison After Attempting To Pay For Food With Drugs, Threatening Employee With Gun

Prosecutors announced Thursday that a man convicted of pointing a gun at a fast food employee in Colorado has been sentenced to 143 years in prison, the Associated Press (AP) reported.

Eugene Robertson pulled a gun on a Burger King drive-thru worker who wouldn’t accept drugs for payment before firing at other people in the Denver suburb of Aurora in October 2023, according to the AP, citing prosecutors.

Robertson, who faced a maximum sentence of over 400 years when he was sentenced Aug. 9, was initially found guilty of 17 crimes in April, the AP reported. (RELATED: Man Convicted Of Murdering Two Native Alaskan Women Sentenced To Over Two Centuries)

His 143-year sentence was the result of many of those crimes being stacked on top of each other, according to the outlet.

“We consider this 143-year sentence justice for the multiple victims he put in fear that night,” Eric Ross, a spokesperson for 18th Judicial District Attorney John Kellner, said Friday. “Jurors recognized the severity of the crimes this defendant committed. We believe the judge imposed an appropriate sentence.”

On the night he pointed the gun at the Burger King employee, Robertson also pointed his gun at a convenience store clerk before shooting at the store’s surveillance video camera and fleeing, according to the AP.

There was “something off” about Robertson, a witness who claimed to see him in the convenience store told police, the Sentinel Colorado reported. The witness said Robertson was “talking about God” and carrying a Bible.

After Robertson exited the convenience store, he shot at two people in the parking lot, then headed to a friend’s apartment and fired additional shots when the friend refused to open the door, the AP reported.

The friend called 911 and police arrived, arresting Robertson after finding him hiding in some bushes, according to the AP.

None were injured in any of the shooting incidents, the outlet reported.