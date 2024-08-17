Legendary ‘Indiana Jones’ Hat Fetches $630,000 At Auction

An iconic piece of cinematic history found a new owner after the fedora worn by Harrison Ford in “Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom” sold at auction Thursday for a whopping $630,000, according to CBS News.

The hat, which became part of the fictional adventurous archaeologist’s trademark, was a central piece of the 1984 film directed by Steven Spielberg. The auction, which was conducted by Propstore, garnered 37 bids for the famous hat, CBS News reported. (RELATED: ‘Indiana Jones’ Star Says She Demanded ‘Offensive’ Scene Be Changed)

The Herbert Johnson Hat Company in London crafted the hat, which was worn by both Ford and his stunt double while filming the movie, the outlet reported. It was made using a sable-colored rabbit felt with a dark brown ribbon and leather sweatband, the outlet reported. The hat’s crown was more tapered than that of the hat used in “Raiders of the Lost Ark” and had the initials “IJ” stamped in gold on the sweatband, according to the outlet.

Ford, 82, played the legendary character for the last time in 2023’s “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.” He reportedly became emotional when thanking fans for their support as he donned the fedora for one final adventure.

“I think the thing that I most admire about them is the depth and subtlety of the emotion, and the importance of emotion in these films,” Ford said. “As this last one concerns age and frailty and changing nature of life, it was especially compelling to me because I am of that age and I wanted it to feel real for the audience. I wanted them to see the complexity of that experience with someone they’ve spent 40 years with.”