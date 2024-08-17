‘The Original Progressive Prosecutor’: Jeanine Pirro Blasts Kamala Harris, Blames Sanctuary Cities For Rising Crime

Fox News host Jeanine Pirro blasted Vice President Kamala Harris on Friday, calling her “the original progressive prosecutor.”

During an appearance on “Hannity,” Pirro contended that, despite the Vice president’s flaunting of her prosecutorial credentials, Harris’s actions tell a different story. She also claimed Harris’s liberal policies actively undermine law enforcement and facilitate crime.

“She is a left-wing progressive and it’s up to former President Trump to make it very clear who this woman is, what she stands for. She can come out and say every day of the week, Sean, that she’s a prosecutor and, ‘I prosecuted this,’ and, ‘I prosecuted that,'” Pirro told Hannity.

Pirro also highlighted the role of technology and media in shaping public perception, accusing Google and influential institutions of letting Harris manipulate her public image.

“Google’s allowing her and a lot of the media to make up her own headlines. We saw that at the beginning of the week and nobody’s saying a word. She’s just changing it and everybody’s like, ‘Okay, whatever,'” Pirro continued. (RELATED: ‘Demonic Force Behind It’: Daily Caller Columnist Rips Harris’ Pronoun ‘Nonsense,’ Says Parents Will ‘Push Back’)

“How is someone who’s a prosecutor and has that in their DNA? Good with defunding police. Good with reimagining police and moving the money elsewhere. Good with no cash bail. Good with letting criminals leave jail after they’ve been arrested time and time again,” Pirro said.

Pirro also criticized Harris’s stance on immigration and her support for sanctuary cities, linking her policies to increased crime.

“This is a woman who allows illegal immigrants into this country who are unvetted and who commit crimes and believes in sanctuary cities. Look, Sean, Kamala Harris is the original progressive prosecutor before we even knew what a progressive prosecutor was before we even knew about George Soros,” Pirro said.

Pirro suggested a broader discontent with the Biden-Harris administration, with the host describing Harris as “the continuation of everything you don’t like about the Biden-Harris administration right now.”