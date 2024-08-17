Video Shows Charred Aftermath Of Paris Hilton’s Trailer After Fire Erupts On Set Of Star-Studded Video Shoot

Video footage shows the extent of the damage after a fire erupted on the set of Paris Hilton’s music video shoot Friday, TMZ reported.

The famous reality television star was filming a music video for her song, “Bad Bitch Academy,” in downtown Los Angeles when the fire broke out, according to TMZ. Hilton was on-set at the time of the blaze, but there have been no reports of any injuries at the time of writing, the outlet reported.

Video shows the extensive damage: many of the burnt items were reportedly unidentifiable due to the flames and smoke damage. Hilton was using the trailer to dress and do her hair and make-up; it was stocked full of designer clothes, custom Swarovski outfits, sunglasses, jewelry, expensive purses, computers and other designer items, according to TMZ.

Initial reports indicate a number of Hilton’s personal items were also inside the trailer at the time of the fire, according to the outlet.

The fire department, after bring called to the set to extinguish the fire, was able to get the flames under control, TMZ reported. The source of the fire remains under investigation.

Heidi Klum, Lance Bass, Meghan Trainor, Chris Olsen and Lele Pons are among the numerous celebrities scheduled to make cameo appearances in Hilton’s music video, the outlet reported. The star-studded line-up reportedly remained dedicated to the project and stayed on-set to continue filming in spite of the devastating fire. (RELATED: Fire Crews Rush To Extinguish Fire At Carrie Underwood’s Home)

Hilton’s music video shoot was to promote her upcoming album, “Infinite Icon,” scheduled for a Sept. 6 release, according to TMZ.