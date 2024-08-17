‘Are You Kidding Me?’: Former ‘The View’ Co-Host Elisabeth Hasselbeck Slams Kamala Harris’s ‘Lack Of Ability’

Elisabeth Hasselbeck, a former co-host of “The View,” slammed presumptive 2024 Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris over her “lack of ability” Friday on “Hannity.”

Hasselbeck told Fox News’s Sean Hannity that “The View” is “not representing” the perspectives of America’s female voters, saying she doubts one person on the talk show’s panel would publicly admit to voting for 2024 Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump.

The former “The View” co-host blasted the show as being “just part of a media swarm” that punishes conservative women. She tore into the media for propping up Harris as a relatable figure, pointing out that relatability does not neccessarily mean the vice president is capable of doing the job.

“The latest tactic of the media, and really everyone has to stay awake, is that they want to convince American voters that relatability is the equivalent of ability. And it’s not!” Hasselbeck told Hannity.

“You just talked about Kamala Harris supposedly eating a bag of Doritos, so emotionally charged after hearing this,” she continued. “That’s the commander-in-chief, potentially. That’s the emotional response of the leader of the world? To binge-eat a bag of Doritos? Are you kidding me?”

“Can you imagine Putin, how he deals with things, chugging down a bag of sour patch kids because he’s depressed about something not going his way? Or, back in the day, Soleimani binging on Funyuns? I doubt it. I doubt that’s the actual response of an elite leader whether you agree with what they’re leading or not. The relatability cloud that’s being dusted over Americans right now is only to hide that there’s a lack of ability. Kamala Harris failed at the border, so what do we want to do, give her the globe? Are you kidding me? I am just shocked,” Hasselbeck said. (RELATED: Tim Walz’s Dog Gets Media Interview Before Kamala Harris)

The Harris campaign sent out an email Friday asking for donations with an anecdote claiming the vice president “sat on the couch with a family-sized bag of Doritos” which she binge-ate upon discovering Trump won the 2016 election.

Harris has made several attempts to appear relatable to Gen Z voters, including trend-hopping on social media and celebrity guest stars. The vice president branded her campaign headquarters’s account in the green aesthetic of pop sensation Charli XCX’s sixth studio album, “brat,” in late July. She also featured musical guests such as Meghan Thee Stallion and Bon Iver at rallies.

Hasselbeck said it is a “big problem” that Harris has not taken a single adversarial question since she was “slotted in” to replace President Joe Biden, who endorsed her after dropping out of the race July 21.

“She was slotted in in, the most, like, I think unnerving moment for our democracy. And then now is denying that she’s part of the Biden economic problem. So, she wants to separate herself. Her only platform right now, and everyone’s like, ‘Get to know Kamala! Get to know Kamala!’ You can try, but she will change. She has a use ’em or lose ’em mentality — it’s awful,” Hasselbeck said.