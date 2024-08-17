Tech

X Shuts Down Operations In Brazil After Supreme Federal Court Justice Allegedly Threatens Legal Rep With Arrest

A monogram X which Elon Musk pinned to his Twitter feed after having proposed on Sunday July 23, 2023, that the iconic Twitter bird logo would be dropped. [Twitter/Screenshot/@elonmusk]

[Twitter/Screenshot/@elonmusk]

Ibrahim Garza Contributor
Font Size:

Elon Musk’s X (formerly Twitter) abruptly shut down its operations in Brazil on Saturday after the company claimed Supreme Federal Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes threatened to have a legal representative arrested over non-compliance with content removal demands, Reuters reported.

X posted the announcement Saturday, citing concerns over “censorship orders” issued by Moraes. The company claimed Moraes secretly threatened to arrest one of the company’s legal representatives in the country if they did not comply with court orders to remove certain content from the platform, Reuters reported. (RELATED: European Gov Berates Top Official For Sending Threatening Letter To Elon Musk Ahead Of Trump Interview)

X Global Affairs asserted that, despite multiple appeals to the Supreme Federal Court, the Brazilian public had not been informed of the orders and that X’s Brazilian staff had no control over the content removal decisions, according to the statement. The statement also emphasizes, while the service itself would remain available to users in Brazil, the platform’s decision to close operations was made to protect the safety of its employees.

Moraes, who has been investigating “digital militias” accused of spreading misinformation and hate speech during former President Jair Bolsonaro’s administration, previously ordered X to block specific accounts on the platform, the outlet reported.

Musk had publicly criticized Moraes’s decisions as “unconstitutional” and initially vowed to reactivate the blocked accounts, according to The Hill. After facing legal pressure, however, X reversed its stance and agreed to comply with the court’s rulings.

Musk expressed his frustration Saturday on X, calling Moraes an “utter disgrace to justice” and condemned the judge’s alleged demands for “secret censorship and private information handover.” X Global Affairs stated the responsibility for the closure lies solely with Moraes, whom they accuse of acting in a manner incompatible with democratic governance.