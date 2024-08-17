Video Shows Head Of Chechen Republic Driving Machine Gun-Mounted Cybertruck, Inviting Elon Musk To Visit

Video shows the head of the Chechen Republic taking the wheel of a machine gun-mounted Cybertruck on Saturday and extending an invitation to Elon Musk to visit, The Associated Press (AP) reported.

The head of the Chechen Republic, Ramzan Kadyrov, turned heads after posting a video on his Telegram channel in which he drives a Tesla Cybertruck equipped with a machine gun. The footage shows Kadyrov driving the stainless steel-clad vehicle before standing next to the mounted weapon, surrounded by ammunition belts, AP reported.

In the video, Kadyrov praised the Cybertruck as “undoubtedly one of the best cars in the world,” further expressing his admiration by stating, “I literally fell in love,” AP reported. Kadyrov then declared his intention to donate the vehicle to Russian forces engaged in the conflict in Ukraine, describing it as a “cyberbeast” which would benefit troops. While showcasing the militarized vehicle, Kadyrov also extended an invitation to Musk to visit Chechnya.

🇷🇺 BREAKING: The leader of Russia’s Chechnya region, Ramzan Kadyrov, published a video, showing himself driving a Tesla Cybertruck with what appeared to be a MACHINE GUN mounted on top. He stated that he would send it to the Ukraine conflict zone. pic.twitter.com/uRpYV2zP1D — Beats in Brief (@beatsinbrief) August 17, 2024

Kadyrov claims he received the Cybertruck from Tesla’s CEO, however, the claim remains unverified, AP noted, citing Tesla’s not responding to requests for comment. (RELATED: Cybertruck Goes Rogue, Smashes Into Home Hours After Purchase)

“I don’t think the Russian Foreign Ministry would mind such a trip,” Kadyrov said, AP reported. “And, of course, we’re waiting for your new developments that will help us finish our special military operation (in Ukraine).”

Kadyrov is currently under U.S. sanctions linked to numerous allegations of human rights violations, according to AP.