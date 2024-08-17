‘Squandered The Moment’: Washington Post Editorial Board Blasts Kamala Harris’s Economic Rollout As ‘Disappointment’

The editorial board of The Washington Post criticized Vice President Kamala Harris’s economic policy rollout as a “disappointment” Friday.

Harris delivered a speech Friday seeking to address the economic concerns of American voters, but her approach drew criticism for lacking substantive plans and relying on populist rhetoric, according to The Washington Post. The editorial board stated, amid continuing frustration over high costs of living, Harris chose to focus on corporate malpractices like price-gouging rather than provide a detailed economic strategy. The editorial board also claimed Harris “squandered the moment on populist gimmicks.”

From the Editorial Board: The times demand serious economic ideas. Harris supplies gimmicks. https://t.co/mx1SUzh47b — Washington Post Opinions (@PostOpinions) August 17, 2024

During her speech, the vice president highlighted the Biden-Harris administration’s role in addressing inflation, which remains high compared to that under the Trump administration. The editorial board, however, pointed out that, instead of offering a nuanced explanation of inflation dynamics like supply chain issues and Federal Reserve policies, Harris attributed price hikes to corporate greed. She also proposed a federal crackdown on price-gouging without clear definitions or strategies.

The editorial board also reviewed potential pitfalls of Harris’s approach, drawing parallels to the ineffective price controls of the 1970s under President Richard Nixon. This aspect of her economic plan, particularly targeting sectors with traditionally low profit margins such as grocery stores, has been met with skepticism regarding its feasibility and impact, the outlet reported. (RELATED: ‘This Is A Communist Ticket’: Former Trump Advisor Stephen Miller Predicts Public Will Turn On Kamala In Three Weeks)

The editorial board did offer praise of some of Harris’s economic plans. When discussing housing, Harris proposed building 3 million new homes to address the real estate shortage driving up prices, in addition to tax incentives to facilitate growth. Her plan also includes, however, a $25,000 down payment assistance for first-time homebuyers which could inadvertently inflate prices by increasing demand without corresponding supply adjustments, according to the outlet.

Another focus of her economic strategy involves enhancing the child tax credit and extending tax breaks for health insurance under the Affordable Care Act, the outlet reported. These proposals aim to alleviate financial pressures on middle class and low-income families and have garnered support for their potential to reduce poverty and expand health insurance coverage, according to the outlet.

Funding these expansive proposals, however, remains an issue. Harris claims her plan would not raise taxes on households earning less than $400,000 annually despite the potential $1.7 trillion addition to the national debt projected over 10 years, the outlet reported, citing budget analysts.

The Washington Post editorial board added to its criticisms that every campaign makes “expensive comments.”

“Even adjusted for the pandering standards of campaign economics, however, Ms. Harris’s speech Friday ranks as a disappointment,” the editorial board ended.