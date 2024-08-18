‘Agree To Disagree’: ABC Host Debates Harris’ Racial Identity With Swing-State Voter

Wisconsin voter Melody Davy debated Vice President Kamala Harris’ racial identity with ABC host Martha Raddatz on Sunday, after Davy questioned whether or not Harris is black.

During a segment on ABC’s “This Week,” Raddatz interviewed voters in key swing states about their upcoming election choices. While discussing black voters’ recent shift toward the right, Davy revealed she’s “leaning” toward voting for former President Donald Trump and questioned if Harris had lied about “her heritage.”

“And why is that?” Raddatz asked after Davy said she was leaning toward voting for Trump.

“A lot of the stuff Kamala says is kind of, like, what Trump has said, like, no taxes on tips. It was something that was kind of reiterated by Trump beforehand. She’s just kind of been caught up in a lot of lies,” Davy said.

As Raddatz pressed the Wisconsin voter on what lies she believes Harris has told voters, Davy responded by stating, “I think lying about her heritage was one of them.” (RELATED: CNN Analyst Says Kamala Harris Has Appeal In ‘Black Street Community’)

“You think she lied about her heritage?” Raddatz questioned.

“Yeah. I believe she’s just Indian. I don’t think she’s black,” Davy said.

WATCH:

Raddatz pushed back on Davy by telling her that Harris has “always identified as black,” before noting that she’s also half Indian.

“Well I think that’s something we can definitely agree to disagree on,” Davy said.

Last week, Trump ripped Harris in a Truth Social post for a lack of “imagination” after she promoted not taxing tips, which is a campaign promise he had already made to service workers in early June.

Additionally, Trump addressed Harris’ race during a panel interview at the National Association of Black Journalists in late July, stating he only recently became aware of her black heritage because she emphasized her Indian background throughout her career.

“So, I have known her a long time indirectly, not directly very much. She was always of Indian heritage, and she was only promoting Indian heritage. I didn’t know she was black until a number of years ago, when she happened to turn black, and now she wants to be known as black. So, I don’t know, is she Indian or is she black?” Trump questioned.

