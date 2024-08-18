Caitlin Clark Continues Her Historic Season With Yet Another Broken WNBA Rookie Record

The legend of Caitlin Clark continues!

Indiana Fever superstar Caitlin Clark continues making history in her WNBA freshman season, breaking yet another record in terms of rookie milestones.

Clark and the Fever squared off Sunday taking on the Seattle Storm. In just her 28th contest in the WNBA, Clark broke the record for rookie assists in a season, establishing herself as the all-time leader. (RELATED: Record-Breaking Angel Reese Lashes Out At Reporter After Sky Get Rocked By Mercury)

While Sunday’s game was happening against the Storm, Clark tallied the 226th all-time assist of her career. Ticha Penicherio was the prior record holder in 1998. Penicheiro put up 225 assists in a total of 30 games; Clark did it in 28. On top of that, the former Iowa Hawkeye has 12 more contests on the schedule to extend that record.

A look at Caitlin Clark’s assist that made history 👏 pic.twitter.com/Ecs7gFpJVM — WNBA (@WNBA) August 18, 2024

The Caitlin Clark x Lexie Hull connection has been LETHAL pic.twitter.com/4jGnwT2RgZ — Clark Report (@CClarkReport) August 18, 2024

“This record is in great hands.” Ticha Penicheiro congratulates Caitlin Clark on passing her for the @WNBA record for assists in a single season by a rookie. pic.twitter.com/lvzk6i78F2 — Indiana Fever (@IndianaFever) August 18, 2024

I’m going to go ahead and call it now: Caitlin Clark will go down as the greatest player in WNBA history when it’s all said and done. I’m not sure if that’s a hot take at this point, but since I said this same thing a while ago when it was still way early — I’m only saying it more cemented this time — I think I should get the credit for hot takery.

Just another sports blogger looking for clout. Ha!