16-Month-Old Virginia Girl Killed In Fatal Crash After Alleged Abduction With Siblings, Stabbings By Father

A man from Virginia Beach allegedly stabbed two victims and abducted his three children prior to leading police on a high-speed chase into Maryland which ended in a fatal crash Thursday, according to Maryland and Virginia police press releases.

Virginia Beach Police responded to a report of a stabbing Wednesday evening, according to a press release by the city. Two female victims, an adult and a juvenile, were reportedly found suffering from multiple stab wounds. They were treated at local hospitals and are currently listed in stable condition, according to the release.

Authorities identified the suspect as Dana Plummer, 36, who fled the scene with his children: two boys, Zayin, 7, and Zayir, 5, and a 16-month-old girl, according to a Maryland State Police statement. An Amber Alert was issued as law enforcement agencies across state lines scrambled to locate the children and apprehend Plummer.

A vigilant citizen recognized Plummer’s vehicle from the Amber Alert and notified authorities Thursday morning, according to the Virginia Beach release. Virginia State Police reportedly attempted to initiate a traffic stop on I-95 in Fairfax County, but Plummer allegedly refused to comply, leading to a high-speed chase into Maryland. The pursuit came to an abrupt end when Plummer lost control of his vehicle on I-495, causing a crash which overturned his SUV, according to the release. All three children were in the vehicle at the time of the crash, according to the Maryland State Police. Three vehicles, including Plummer’s black Honda SUV, were reportedly involved in the crash. No other injuries were reported, according to the Maryland State Police. (RELATED: New Mexico Police Investigate After 10-Month-Old Girl Abducted, Two Women Killed In Park)

Plummer was apprehended at the scene and taken to Capital Region Medical Center for medical treatment, according to the Maryland State Police press release. The 16-month-old daughter, identified as Zariah Plummer, was critically injured and pronounced dead after being flown to Children’s National Hospital in Washington, D.C., according to the Maryland State Police. Her two brothers were reportedly transported by ground to the same hospital for treatment.

Virginia Beach Police Chief Paul Neudigate expressed his sympathies, calling the incident an “unimaginable tragedy,” according to the Virginia beach release. The case reportedly remains under investigation, with authorities in both Virginia and Maryland working to piece together the circumstances leading to the incident.

Anyone with information about the case is urged to contact the Virginia Beach Police Detective Bureau at 757-385-4101 or anonymously through Crime Solvers at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or P3tips.com. Information related to the crash investigation can also be directed to Sergeant Zimmerman of the Maryland State Police at 301-392-1231. Callers may remain anonymous, according to the Maryland State Police press release.