‘I Know You Feel That Way’: Don Lemon Shocked By Reactions In Dem Stronghold When Polling On 2024 Presidential Choices

Former CNN host Don Lemon appeared to be surprised by reactions from people in Atlantic City, New Jersey when he asked them whether they support Donald Trump or Kamala Harris in an interview posted Saturday on social media.

Video shows Lemon approaching various individuals on the streets of the Democrat-majority city, probing support between the two leading 2024 presidential candidates. The names and backgrounds of the respondents were not specified in the portions of the published interviews.

One man told Lemon the U.S. was “much better” four years earlier when Trump was president. When Lemon pushed back, the man questioned if he got his news from CNN — seemingly unaware Lemon was fired from the network in April 2023.

“I made a lot more money than I do now,” the man told Lemon.

“I know you feel that way, but that’s not actually what the record shows. The economy is actually better under Biden,” Lemon responded, prompting the man to burst out into laughter. “No, I’m serious!”

“Do you watch CNN?” the man asked, seemingly unaware of Lemon’s previous position as a primetime host on the network.

“That’s not because I watch CNN,” Lemon said.

Next, a woman told Lemon she wants Trump in office, saying the former president has a “stronger background with the military and the world in general.” In response, Lemon mentioned Harris’s experience as San Francisco district attorney, California attorney general, U.S. senator and vice president.

“Trump for the win,” one man then told Lemon when asked which 2024 presidential candidate he supports.

“Tell me why,” Lemon challenged.

“I can’t really call that right now, but I just feel like she’s not good for president,” the man said of Harris. “She’s [a] good vice [president], but not for the actual lead role of the country.”

“Does it have anything to do with being a woman?” Lemon asked.

“No,” the man responded. “No. Because I feel like women … Nah, you’re not gonna give me that.”

Another man, after saying he agreed his “money is on” Harris, told Lemon he doesn’t like her because “she doesn’t have any experience.” (RELATED: ‘Is That A Trick Question?’: Kamala Harris Rally-Goers Struggle To Explain Her Policies)

“She’s the vice president! She’s a senator!” Lemon reminded him.

“Yeah, no experience. No, no, no,” the man responded. “She has no experience.”

Another man who said he plans to support the Democratic Party told Lemon that Trump appears to have the election “in the bag right now.”

Another man passionately told Lemon he supports Trump, predicting the GOP nominee will win in November.

“All the people that came to this country legally, it’s not fair that they’re letting all 10,000 to 15,000 people or 20,000 people here illegally,” the man claimed to Lemon. “Have you seen San Diego? They’re coming too, they’re coming off the boats of the water right here off the ocean.”

“Did you know Biden was flying them in? Did you know Biden was flying them in? Did you, did you know that?” the man excitedly asked Lemon while jumping up and down.

Fewer than 50 miles away from Lemon’s interactions, Trump attracted a crowd of approximately 80,000 to 100,000 attendees to a May 12, 2024 rally in Wildwood, New Jersey. In 2020, President Joe Biden won New Jersey with 57.1% of the vote.