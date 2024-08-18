‘We Are No Longer Buying That’: Ex-Bernie Sanders-Supporter Reveals What Gen Z Seeks In Presidential Candidate

A student who previously supported Independent Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders for president revealed what young voters are seeking in their preferred 2024 candidate Sunday on “Fox and Friends.”

Eann Tang, a 20-year-old student at the University of Illinois, told Fox News co-host Lawrence Jones that Gen Z voters are “sick” of Democratic politicians’ “popularity contest approach.”

“Young people like me, we don’t just want to see these TikTok videos of politicians with celebrities. Young people today, we are no longer buying that because [of] what we have seen in the past three-and-a-half years by the Kamala administration, even though she’s not in charge of the fiasco that we’re seeing. But young people like me, we are just sick of seeing how — while, yeah, you’re a politician and that it’s not a popularity contest — young people like me, we are no longer buying this popularity contest approach, and we are just appalled to see the state of the United States of America right now,” Tang said.

Vice President Kamala Harris, who is expected to become the 2024 Democratic presidential nominee Thursday at the Democratic National Convention (DNC), has reportedly enlisted musical guest stars such as Megan Thee Stallion and Bob Iver to energize crowds at her political rallies. Harris also branded her social media in the style of the viral green color of pop singer Charli XCX’s sixth studio album, “brat.” (RELATED: ‘You Can Be A Regular White Guy!’: CNN Panelist Tells Democrats To Ditch Celebrities At DNC)

“As a young voter myself, I’m just appalled by everything,” Tang said. “It’s already heartbreaking for me to see America right now in ruins.”

“We are seeing the Left just going from extremism to extremism to extremism,” he continued. “And one key big issue like how we measure the economy, it’s not just the economy that we are concerned about. It’s the whole culture that’s been shifting.”

Tang admitted to Jones that he was previously “a socialist” who supported Bernie Sanders in the 2020 presidential election but studying Leftist policies caused him to change his mind.

“I came to realize that it’s just a blanket promise for votes,” the student said. “That these policies, that they are no longer afraid to call themselves ‘socialists.’ These socialist policies have just ruined countries. They ruin families, and they just put everything in shambles.”