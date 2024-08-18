Hideki Matsuyama Claims Victory At FedEx St. Jude Championship Without Caddie Or Coach

From a bronze medal at the Olympics to this? Kudos!

Being a golfer is as individual as individual gets in the world of sports but, with that being said, even golfers have a little help, at least, with a caddie by their side while ballin’ it out on the course. And, a lot of times, a golfer will also have a coach for that extra kick during a four-day event.

Hideki Mastuyama, however, didn’t have either at the FedEx St. Jude Championship and still managed to win the tournament. (RELATED: Father-Son Duo Become Instant Legends By Catching Lemon Shark, Sawfish At The Same Time Off Port Canaveral)

Recently, all three members of Matsuyama’s team were victims of robberies in London and, as a result, neither his coach nor his caddie had their passports. With this being the case, they had to catch a flight back to Japan while Matsuyama traveled to Memphis to be a part of the Tennessee tourney.

When we got to Sunday for the final round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship, it was an absolutely wild day for Matsuyama, who nearly blew a five-shot advantage. He was able to hold tight, however, and tallied a final score of -17, hitting straight birdies to win the title.

Birdie-birdie finish to seal the deal!

@HidekiOfficial_ earns his second win of the season @FedExChamp 🏆🏆 pic.twitter.com/edkX5k5alx — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) August 18, 2024

Hideki Matsuyama has earned so many cool points with me these past couple of weeks.

Like I said: from a bronze to St. Jude, it’s pretty darn impressive.