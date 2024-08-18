‘Asking Voters To Forget How Good Things Were’: JD Vance Blasts Kamala Harris’s Economic Messaging Strategy

2024 Republican vice presidential nominee J.D. Vance blasted Vice President Kamala Harris’s economic messaging strategy during a “Fox News Sunday” interview with host Shannon Bream.

Harris rolled out her economic plan in a North Carolina speech Friday, during which the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee proposed banning price gouging to address Americans’ economic struggles.

Vance told Bream the Harris campaign’s glowing poll numbers were the result of a “sugar high” following President Joe Biden’s withdrawal from his reelection bid. The Ohio senator reminded Bream that Harris is currently in the White House, claiming voters are “much smarter” and know not to look toward her for positive change.

Harris said she was “proud” to cast the tie-breaking vote in 2022 for the Biden administration’s Inflation Reduction Act, which critics argue has not reduced inflation, in a Friday statement. (RELATED: Tim Walz’s Dig Gets Media Interview Before Kamala Harris)

“Giving Kamala Harris control over inflation policy, Shannon, it’s like giving Jeffrey Epstein control over human trafficking policy. The American people are much smarter than that,” Vance said. “They don’t buy the idea that Kamala Harris represents a fresh start; she is more of the same.”

Vance summarized the Harris campaign’s economic argument as “forget how good things were” when Trump was president.

“Donald Trump was already president. He already secured the wall, he already implemented tariffs which brought back 12,000 American factories [that] were built during Donald Trump’s administration, and prices were low and take-home pay was high,” Vance told Bream.

“The entire argument of the Kamala Harris campaign boils down to ‘forget how good things were when Donald Trump was president’: forget that we had rising take-home pay, forget that we had low inflation, forget that we had peace all over the world and somehow — if you give Kamala Harris more power than she already has — she’s somehow gonna do something different than she’s done for the past three-and-a-half years,” Vance said.

“What Kamala says at her rallies is, ‘On day one, I’m gonna tackle the food and housing affordability crisis in this country.’ Shannon, day one for Kamala Harris was three-and-a-half years ago, and everything that she’s done has made the affordability problem worse. We cannot give her more power and more influence. She’s just gonna do more of the same, which has already made the affordability crisis for Americans very, very real.”