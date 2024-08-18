‘Godfather Part II,’ ‘Full House’ Actor John Aprea Dead At 83

John Aprea, an actor who starred in “The Godfather Part II” and “Full House,” died Aug. 5 in Los Angeles at the age of 83, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Will Levine, Aprea’s manager, confirmed the news of his death, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The actor’s cause of death was reported as being natural.

Among the top of the noteworthy credits to his name in both film and television was the legendary 1972 film, “The Godfather.” Aprea reportedly met producer and director Francis Ford Coppola while working as a bartender in Los Angeles and later auditioned for the role of Michael Corleone. Al Pacino got the leading role while Aprea landed on the first sequel as a mobster, Tessio. Aprea also famously played the role of John Stamos’s father, an exterminator, on ABC’s “Full House” from 1988-1991 and reprised the role for the 2017 Netflix reboot.

Aprea also appeared in “The Montefuscos,” “The Idolmaker” and “Matt Houston.” His roles also included “Mannix,” “The Rookies,” “NYPD Blue,” “The Stepford Wives,” “The Game” and “American Anthem,” according to the outlet.

In addition, Aprea devoted his talents to acting roles in “Caged Heat,” “Crazy Mama” and “The Manchurian Candidate” in 2004, as well as “The Idolmaker” in 1980. He took on another mob persona in “New Jack City,” then went on to play mob boss Albert Anastasia in the highly acclaimed series, “The Gangster Chronicles,” the outlet reported.

Aprea played a crook, Lucas Castigliano, in “Another World,” a soap opera, and had guest spots on “The F.B.I.,” “Wonder Woman,” “Silk Stalkings,” “The Sopranos” and “Cold Case,” the outlet reported.

His filmography was impressive and his talents will forever be demonstrated in the numerous films and productions in which he was featured. Condolences from fans and loved ones emerged across social media as they pay tribute to the beloved star.

Aprea is survived by his third wife, Betsy Garci, his daughter, Nicole, from a previous marriage to actress Cherie Latimer and stepchildren Marika Parker and Valentino Garci, according to The Hollywood Reporter.