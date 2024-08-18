Donald Trump’s Granddaughter, Kai, Announces Commitment To University Of Miami Where She Will Play Golf

Kai Trump is headed to The U!

When it comes to the former U.S. President Donald Trump‘s granddaughter, Kai Trump, not many people knew her before she gave a speech at the Republican National Convention.

While at the RNC, Kai delivered a speech to the whole congregation, and during so, she spoke about her grandfather in a glowing fashion. Trump went on to officially become the Republican Party’s 2024 nominee for president.

The 17-year-old joked around about how Trump is always trying to defeat her when they play golf, however, she also said that the former president has educated her on how to play. (RELATED: Hideki Matsuyama Claims Victory At FedEx St. Jude Championship Without Caddie Or Coach)

Well, it turns out Kai Trump is quite the golfer, and now she’s taking her game to the University of Miami where she has committed to the iconic college to play the sport.

Donald Trump Jr.’s daughter made the announcement via Instagram, and to make it even better, she’s on a scholarship!

“I am beyond excited to announce my verbal commitment to the University of Miami,” wrote Kai. “I would like to thank my mom, Vanessa, and my dad, Don, for always supporting me through my journey. I would also like to thank my great team for getting me to this point. I would like to thank my Grandpa for giving me access to great courses and tremendous support.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bryce Feldmaier (@bfeldy.psd)

As a donor to the University of Miami and a proud member of Canes Connection, welcome to the family, Kai! We’re very, very happy to have you!