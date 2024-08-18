Marlins Pull Off Rare 8-9-4-2 Double Play Against Mets

Holy cow! What a play!

When it comes to baseball’s double play, you see the majority of them happen with the connection between a shortstop, second baseman and first baseman, being labeled a 4-6-3 double play or a 6-4-3. But the game Sunday between the Miami Marlins and New York Mets gave us a gem, a rarity that you just don’t see everyday.

With one out on the board and runners on first and second base, Mets superstar Pete Alonso slammed a ball to center field, and deep at that towards the right. Originally, it appeared that the ball was going to drop to give New York extra bases, but Marlins outfielder Derek Hill made an incredible catch.

Though it was an amazing play, Hill had to pay for it by slamming into the wall. On the bright side for Miami, outfielder Kyle Stowers was on point defensively and was able to retrieve the ball from Hill, who was clearly in pain.

Afterwards, Stowers then cannoned the ball to second baseman Otto Lopez from around the warning track. When Lopez caught the ball, he then threw a shot at catcher Nick Fortes, who was able to tag out Mets third baseman Mark Vientos to complete a historic 8-9-4-2 double play that kept the game at 0-0.

It was absolutely remarkable.

WATCH:

8-9-4-2 An instant contender for double play of the year! 😱 pic.twitter.com/FKr4hSmwVX — MLB (@MLB) August 18, 2024

They don’t call us Magic City for nothing!