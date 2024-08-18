Vance Says Harris ‘Controlling’ Inflation Response Is Like Giving ‘Epstein Control Over Human Trafficking Policy’

While appearing on “Fox News Sunday” Republican Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance equated Vice President Kamala Harris “controlling” the inflation response to giving deceased pedophile Jeffrey Epstein “control” over human trafficking policy.

Since Harris became the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, the party has seen a significant polling shift in her favor against former President Donald Trump. While some Republicans have questioned Trump’s campaign messaging, Vance argued Americans won’t “buy” Harris as a “fresh start,” dismissing her proposals as “more of the same” failed policies.

“First of all, the polls tend to radically overstate Democrats. We certainly saw that during the polling of summer of 2020 and summer of 2016 and of course, a lot of those polls were wrong when it came to Election Day. The second thing I’ll say, Shannon, is what we’ve certainly seen is that Kamala Harris got a bit of a sugar high a couple of weeks ago. But what we’ve actually seen from our own internal data, Shannon, is that Kamala Harris has already leveled off,” Vance said.

Vance claimed that Harris’ campaign insiders are allegedly “worried” about her ties to President Joe Biden’s administration, as voters have consistently voiced their disapproval of Biden’s job performance. (RELATED: ‘She Had Control Over A Lot Of Our Border Policy’: Vance Spars With ABC Host Over Harris’ Role On Illegal Immigration)

WATCH:

“If you talk to insiders in the Kamala Harris campaign, they’re very worried about where they are because the American people just don’t buy the idea that Kamala Harris, who has been vice president for three and a half years is somehow going to tackle the inflation crisis in a way tomorrow that she hasn’t for the past 1,300 days,” Vance continued.

“Giving Kamala Harris control over inflation policy, Shannon, it’s like giving Jeffrey Epstein control over human trafficking policy. The American people are much smarter than that. They don’t buy the idea that Kamala Harris represents a fresh start,” Vance said. “She is more of the same. It is doubling down on the failed policies of the Harris administration, to give Kamala Harris a promotion rather than to fire her, which is what I think most Americans are going to do on November.”

After unveiling her economic plans in a North Carolina speech, Harris faced significant pushback from pundits who criticized proposals like a federal ban on “corporate price gouging” in food and grocery stores as unrealistic. Despite not giving interviews or publishing a full policy platform on her website as of Sunday, Harris is currently leading Trump in the polls.

In the latest ABC News/Washington Post/Ipsos poll, Harris holds a six-point lead over Trump, with 51% support from likely voters compared to Trump’s 45%. Among registered voters, Harris’ lead narrows as she sits at 49%, with Trump still at 45%, data shows.

Despite Harris’ national lead, the polling data shows voters still don’t trust the vice president on key issues like the economy, inflation and immigration, according to the ABC News/Washington Post/Ipsos poll. Trump leads Harris by nine points on who voters trust more to handle the economy and inflation alike, as well as ten points on handling the U.S.-Mexico border, data shows.

