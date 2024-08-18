Video Shows UPS Truck Fly Against Oncoming Traffic, Crash After Driver Allegedly Becomes Incapacitated

Video shows a UPS delivery truck flying down Sam Rayburn Highway in Anna, Texas and slamming into a tree after the driver passed out from extreme heat Friday, FOX 4 reported.

The UPS driver, originally from Longview, was hospitalized after he allegedly passed out behind the wheel from the high heat, according to FOX 4. The incident began when the driver was temporarily asked to work from the McKinney building, according to representatives from Teamsters Local 767. Temperatures reached 102 degrees in Dallas-Fort Worth on Friday, according to FOX 4.

The driver reportedly experienced heat-related symptoms while on his delivery route and called for assistance. Instead of receiving immediate help, however, the driver was asked to drive himself back to the McKinney facility, according to the Teamsters.

“The company once again did not follow their own Recharge guidelines and asked the driver to drive himself in. This is UNACCEPTABLE,” Teamsters Local 767 stated in a Facebook post.

While attempting to return, the driver reportedly lost consciousness, causing the UPS truck to veer on the highway, narrowly missing at least one oncoming vehicle, and crash into nearby trees. The crash occurred shortly before 7:25 p.m., after the driver had been working for six to seven hours, FOX 4 reported, citing the union. (RELATED: Drivers Left Sweltering In Summer Heat After Teamsters Blow AC Truck Negotiations)

UPS CRASH: Teamsters Local 767 says the driver of this UPS truck passed out behind the wheel due to the heat on Friday. Temperatures reached 102 degrees at DFW. pic.twitter.com/hhPIBmQ3TU — FOX 4 NEWS (@FOX4) August 18, 2024

An investigation is underway; a medical incident was the likely cause of the crash, Anna Police confirmed to FOX 4. The driver was reportedly taken to the hospital following the crash and was released Saturday.

Teamsters Local 767’s statement criticizing UPS continues, saying, “The driver passed out while driving in and was involved in the accident in the video below. The driver is fortunately alive and was released from the hospital today. The company continues to place packages over people. This is the third incident in the McKinney building alone.”

The union reportedly urged drivers to not trust the company to prioritize their health and safety and to contact their stewards, business agents or other drivers if they experience similar issues. “Never hesitate to call 911,” the union advised.

UPS responded to the incident by expressing concern for the driver’s safety and well-being.

“We are aware of an incident involving our driver in McKinney, TX. We care deeply about his safety and well-being. We are working with authorities to investigate and defer to them for questions,” UPS said in a statement to FOX 4.

UPS also highlighted its investment in heat safety protocols, noting it spends more than $409 million on safety training across the U.S. and has added cooling equipment to vehicles and facilities, according to the outlet. During recent negotiations, UPS stated that newly purchased vehicles would include air conditioning; the vast majority of UPS vehicles currently lack this feature, FOX 4 reported, citing the union.