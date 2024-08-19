‘That’s Not The Same Thing’: ABC News Host Pushes Back On Dem When He Claims Harris Has ‘Been Doing A Ton Of Media’

ABC News host Diane Macedo pushed back against Democratic delegate Kaivan Shroff on Monday after he claimed Vice President Kamala Harris has communicated with the press.

Harris has not participated in a sit-down interview or held a press conference in the span of nearly one month since the launch of her campaign on July 21. Shroff attempted to dispute Harris lack of media interviews by claiming she has communicated with the press throughout her time on the campaign trail.

“Well I think people should watch this week, right? This is the big launch, this is the big rollout, this is where she’s going to talk about her policies,” Shroff said.

“But that’s not the same as a press conference or an interview where she has to answer direct questions,” Macedo interrupted.

Shroff then argued Republican nominee Donald Trump is not asked serious questions during his press conferences, leading Macedo to argue that Trump has at least answered questions from the press. She further noted that Harris reciting speeches and participating in political rallies does not equate to an interview or press conference.

ABC News Host Pushes Back On Dem Delegate When He Claims Harris Has ‘Been Doing A Ton Of Media’ pic.twitter.com/VtVgNkF4kp — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) August 19, 2024

“You know that [Trump’s] been asked a wide range of questions and he has to answer many. So just answer me that, do you think she needs to do more unscripted events where she has to answer direct questions?” Macedo said. (RELATED: DCNF Reporter Says It’s ‘Shocking’ How Even Liberal Media Won’t Defend Harris Ducking Press)

“She is, she is doing a lot of answers and conversations with reporters,” Shroff said, leading Macedo to say speeches and rallies do not equate to press conferences. “She’s talking to reporters on her plane, and all of that stuff. It’s been widely reported … And to in terms of what she needs to comment on, she’s been doing a ton of media. The reality is, the media landscape has changed. It’s not the Democratic nominee’s job to make sure that legacy media is staying afloat when the models are changing and I think that’s a very unfair lens to place on this election.”

Harris campaign communications director Michael Tyler told CNN’s Jim Acosta on Aug. 14 that Harris will participate in an interview by the end of August, and did not specify on any planned press conferences.

“We will commit to directly engage with the voters that are actually going to decide this election,” Tyler said. “And that is going to be complete with rallies, with sit-down interviews, with press conferences, with all the digital assets we have at our disposal. We are running a campaign that is built to communicate with the voters that are actually going to decide the pathway to 270 electoral votes. We are confident in the plan that we have in place and we’re going to execute that plan.”

Trump challenged Harris to three debates on Sept. 4, Sept. 10, and Sept. 25 during a press conference earlier this month. Harris has only committed to debating on Sept. 10 moderated by ABC News.

Harris and Biden aides told Axios that the vice president has reportedly been hesitant to participate in public events that are not highly controlled. Harris was reportedly filled with anxiety over an invite to D.C. news mogul David Bradley’s home in April 2022, which required her staff to simulate the event ahead of time.

