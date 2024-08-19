WWII Ships From ‘Forgotten Battle’ Discovered Off Coast Of Alaska

Researchers from East Carolina University (ECU) recently revealed the discovery of three World War II military shipwrecks off the coast of Alaska.

The wrecks were discovered off Alaska’s Aleutian Islands, which were invaded by Japan during WWII in what is often called the “forgotten battle” by experts, Live Science reported Sunday. The vessels include two Japanese freighters and one American cable ship called the SS Dellwood. They were discovered in July during an expedition to Attu Island, on the western tip of the Aleutians.

Both Japanese ships were sunk by U.S. bombs from the U.S. Air Force after troops invaded the island in June 1942, the outlet noted. The Japanese invasion was defeated almost a year later, a month after which the Dellwood was lost beneath the ocean.

🇺🇸🇯🇵 ARCHAEOLOGISTS DISCOVER WWII SHIPWRECKS NEAR ALASKA They found the wrecks of 3 military ships involved in Japan’s WWII invasion of Alaska’s Aleutian Islands, known as the “forgotten battle.” The ships include two Japanese freighters sunk by American warplanes and the U.S.… pic.twitter.com/8Fmg3OJzHe — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) August 19, 2024

“The original [Japanese] idea was to turn Attu into an ‘unsinkable aircraft carrier'” for attacks on American soil, the research team’s co-leader, Dominic Bush, told Live Science. “But as things started to change in the Pacific, they were abandoned by the Imperial command and basically told to hold out for as long as they could — essentially, to die with honor.” (RELATED: Andy Samberg Is The Last Guy We’d Put In A Brutal War Biopic, But He Looks Amazing In ‘Lee’)

The Aleutian Islands were the only part of the U.S. invaded and successfully occupied during WWII by one of its enemies. It took some 35,000 American and Canadian soldiers to finally drive the Japanese forces off.

It was during this final stage of the occupation in May 1943 that the Battle of Attu occurred, claiming 2,351 Japanese lives and 549 troops from the North American allies, Live Science added. The July discovery, which was helped by partnerships with Japan’s World Scan Project, is the first time the wrecks have ever been documented. (RELATED: New Book Reveals Fate Of Ancient Artifacts Destroyed During WW2)

As well as the vessels, the research team found evidence that submarine nets were used in the defense of Attu’s main port. The team used a variety of new technologies to conduct the study, allowing them to survey the seafloor quickly and in high resolution.