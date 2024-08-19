Andy Samberg Is The Last Guy We’d Put In A Brutal War Biopic, But He Looks Amazing In ‘Lee’

“Lee” might be starring Kate Winslet but it was “Saturday Night Live” alum Andy Samberg who stole the screen in the second official trailer, released Sunday.

“Lee” tells the riveting true story of American war correspondent and iconic photographer, Lee Miller, portrayed by the always exceptional Kate Winslet. The trailer follows Miller from her early days of “drinking, having sex, and taking pictures,” through World War II and the devastation echoing through Europe.

We follow Miller’s journey with Vogue magazine, who sent her into the depths of war. This is where she meets Samberg, who apparently plays Life Magazine photographer David E. Scherman. (RELATED: ‘Bad Monkey’ Is The Best Show Of 2024. It’s Not Even Close)

Samberg is best known for his comedy and a few more indie-leaning movies. His most famous piece of work to-date is probably “Dick in a Box,” which he performed during his “SNL” days with Justin Timberlake. He also starred in “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” and more recently in “Self Reliance,” one of the weirdest but most enjoyable movies I’ve ever seen.

But it looks like Samberg is turning his hand to more serious roles. And you know what, they really seem to suit him.

While I hope “Lee” doesn’t get the “Horizon: An American Saga” treatment at the box office (ie: no one wants to pay to watch stuff like this in the theaters anymore), I think it’ll probably win every award Hollywood wants to throw at it in the coming 12 months. I hope one of them has Samberg’s name on it (even though awards are dumb and meaningless, I still think he’ll probably deserve one).

“Lee” hits theaters on September 27.