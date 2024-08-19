Austin Riley’s Brutal Injury Is Such A Massive Blow To The Atlanta Braves In Such A Crucial Part Of The Season

The 2024 Atlanta Braves very well may be the unluckiest team of all-time.

Atlanta‘s baseball team has been knocked with yet another injury, and a brutal one at that, as the Braves lose one of their superstars amid their rival New York Mets being on their tails for an NL wild-card spot. (RELATED: Marlins Pull Off Rare 8-9-4-2 Double Play Against Mets)

Austin Riley, the elite third baseman for Atlanta, will be out for six to eight weeks after he suffered a fractured right hand, according to an announcement Monday from the Braves. Riley got the injury Sunday in the first inning of a game against the Los Angeles Angels when he was hit by a pitch.

With the timetable being what it is, it most likely means that Riley will be out for the remainder of the 2024 regular season, which comes to a conclusion Sept. 29. On top of that, he will likely be out for a Sept. 24-26 series against the Mets, which could possibly be gargantuan given the circumstances.

Austin Riley today underwent an MRI that revealed a right hand fracture. He is expected to miss approximately six to eight weeks. Additionally, the club today returned RHP Reynaldo López from his rehabilitation assignment and reinstated him from the injured list, and optioned… — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) August 19, 2024

Austin Riley has been removed from today’s game after getting hit by this pitch. pic.twitter.com/uRoiOKSjuw — Bally Sports South (@BallySportsSO) August 18, 2024

