Editorial

Austin Riley’s Brutal Injury Is Such A Massive Blow To The Atlanta Braves In Such A Crucial Part Of The Season

BLOG
ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 17: Austin Riley #27 of the Atlanta Braves looks on during the second inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on August 17, 2024 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

(Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

Andrew Powell Sports and Entertainment Blogger
Font Size:

The 2024 Atlanta Braves very well may be the unluckiest team of all-time.

Atlanta‘s baseball team has been knocked with yet another injury, and a brutal one at that, as the Braves lose one of their superstars amid their rival New York Mets being on their tails for an NL wild-card spot. (RELATED: Marlins Pull Off Rare 8-9-4-2 Double Play Against Mets)

Austin Riley, the elite third baseman for Atlanta, will be out for six to eight weeks after he suffered a fractured right hand, according to an announcement Monday from the Braves. Riley got the injury Sunday in the first inning of a game against the Los Angeles Angels when he was hit by a pitch.

With the timetable being what it is, it most likely means that Riley will be out for the remainder of the 2024 regular season, which comes to a conclusion Sept. 29. On top of that, he will likely be out for a Sept. 24-26 series against the Mets, which could possibly be gargantuan given the circumstances.

Just a tough season for my Atlanta Braves, and this is a real shame because this comes shortly after I bought a Braves x OVO (October’s Very Own) collaboration hat, which is so dope by the way.