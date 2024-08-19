CNN political commentator S.E. Cupp on Monday urged Democrats to abandon former President Bill Clinton ahead of his appearance at the Democratic National Convention (DNC).

Clinton is slated to speak at the DNC on Wednesday following former President Barack Obama speaking on Tuesday, according to NBC Chicago. Cupp, on “CNN News Central,” said Clinton should not appear at the convention because he represents the Democratic Party poorly. (RELATED: Harris Once Bragged About Working ‘Behind The Scenes’ To Get Sex Change Surgeries For Trans Inmates)

WATCH:

‘He Is A Bad Look’: CNN’s S.E. Cupp Calls On Dems To ‘Quit Bill Clinton’ Ahead Of DNC Appearance pic.twitter.com/ei4XROYdUu — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) August 19, 2024

“I don’t know why Bill Clinton is still at these DNCs. He is a problem. He is a bad look for Democrats,” Cupp said. “He has been at every DNC since he was elected and there’s no good reason for it. Quit Bill Clinton finally, please.”

Clinton has faced accusations of sexually harassing Paula Jones, raping Juanita Broaddrick, sexually assaulting Kathleen Willey and repeatedly sexually assaulting Leslie Millwee. The former president has denied the accusations.

The former president also engaged in an affair with Monica Lewinsky while he was president and she was a 22-year-old intern in his White House. Clinton is 27 years older than Lewinsky.

Clinton has also reportedly traveled on convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein’s plane, the Lolita Express, and allegedly visited Epstein’s island, Little St. James. Flight logs show Clinton made at least 26 trips on the convicted sex offender’s plane, Fox News reported in 2016.

A Clinton spokesman told Newsweek in July 2020 that the former president had “never been to Little St. James Island.”

Photographs surfaced hours before Clinton’s 2020 DNC speech of the former president leaning back in an airport chair and receiving a massage from an alleged Epstein victim.

