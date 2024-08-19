1 Dead, Multiple Missing As Luxury Yacht Sinks Off Italian Coast

One man was killed and six people remain missing as of Monday morning after a luxury yacht sank off the coast of Sicily during bad weather.

British tech mogul Mike Lynch, 59, is among those missing after a 183-foot yacht called the Bayesian, which flew a British flag, sunk close to a harbor in Sicily, according to the BBC. At least 15 people were rescued from the wreck, with six missing and one man confirmed dead. The Italian Coastguard is leading a search, along with helicopter crews.

Crews located the boat around 164 feet below the surface. Those on board reportedly come from the U.S., Canada, Sri Lanka, New Zealand and Ireland, as well as Great Britain.

A yacht called Bayesian capsized and sunk off the cost of Sicily and you just know a bunch of people are out there violently updating their priors… pic.twitter.com/FqRnAAa5N1 — Martin Valdes de Leon (@mvaldesdeleon) August 19, 2024

Few days ago we encountered the exquisite Bayesian vessel,anchored near us. All night until sunrise we took plenty of picts of it. The 75-meter mast illuminated at night was spectacular. We speculated about the individuals on board,enjoying the time of their lives. What a tragedy pic.twitter.com/OqYIwaV1vb — Khorakhane 🍉 (@Khorakhane100) August 19, 2024

At least one of those rescued was an infant.

“Held her afloat with all my strength, my arms stretched upwards to keep her from drowning,” the mother said, according to BBC. “It was all dark. In the water I couldn’t keep my eyes open. I screamed for help but all I could hear around me was the screams of others.” The child and mother are in a good condition and were transported to hospital “out of caution.” (RELATED: WWII Ships From ‘Forgotten Battle’ Discovered Off Coast Of Alaska)

The captain of a nearby ship, Karsten Borner, said he had to maneuver to avoid hitting the Bayesian.

“We managed to keep the ship in position, and after the storm was over, we noticed that the ship behind us was gone,” Borner said, following his rescue of 15 people.

The Bayesian was built in 2008 and spent most of her career in the Mediterranean sea, the BBC noted. She’s currently managed by Camper & Nicholsons, who did not immediately return requests for comment. In a statement shared with the BBC, the company said there were 12 guests and 10 crew aboard at the time of the incident. (RELATED: ‘Everybody’s Freaking Out’: Passengers Desperately Attempt To Steady Sinking Ferry, One Dead: Video)

“Our priority is assisting with the ongoing search and providing all necessary support to the rescued passengers and crew,” the firm noted.

This is an evolving story. Please check back for updates.