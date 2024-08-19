‘He Gon’ Tell You What It Is’: Black Male Swing-State Voters Explain Why They Are Pulling Lever For Trump

Black male voters in Georgia told Sky News in a Monday video they support former President Donald Trump because of his personality and economic policy.

Trump is currently leading Vice President Kamala Harris in Georgia by 1%, according to the RealClearPolling average. The voters told Sky News U.S correspondent Mark Stone they believe Trump’s bold personality, business acumen and economic track record as president make him an appealing candidate during a video taken at a Columbus, Georgia, outdoor basketball court. (RELATED: ‘Is That A Trick Question?’: Kamala Harris Rally-Goers Struggle To Explain Her Policies)

One voter told Stone he is voting for Trump because “he’s our best choice.”

“Some people don’t like it, but I think he a smart businessman,” another voter said. “Some want to call him an a-hole but I think he an excellent a-hole.”

Another voter noted that Trump is “real” and “don’t care what you think about him.”

“He gon’ speak his opinion. He gon’ tell you what it is,” he said.

A pair of twin brothers also told Stone they plan to vote for Trump, with one noting who he’ll vote for the former president after learning who was running. The other said he appreciated “tax breaks” under Trump and said his construction company was “running better” during his administration.

Other voters told Stone they do not plan to vote and one said he plans to vote for Harris after learning that she was the candidate running against Trump, who he said he would “definitely not” vote for.

Black male South Carolina voters in February similarly told MSNBC that Trump appeals to them based on economic factors and personality traits.

Trump receives 21% of the black vote in a six-way race against Harris, independent presidential candidates Cornel West and Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Green Party candidate Dr. Jill Stein and Libertarian candidate Chase Oliver, with the former president’s share jumping to 26% when it is just him against the vice president, according to a Wednesday Fox News poll. The numbers are similar to a June Fox News poll of the matchup between Trump and President Joe Biden.

