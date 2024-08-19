Internet Slap Fight Ensues As Old Clips Of Blake Lively Using The Word ‘Trannies’ Go Viral

A bunch of people with too much time on their hands got into an Internet slap fight Monday after clips resurfaced of actress Blake Lively using the word “tranny,” like a million years ago.

People are frothing at the mouth all over social media on Monday after a handful of clips of Lively using the word “tranny” went viral, according to the Daily Mail, even though literally everyone used that word up until relatively recently. “I hope to have a few girls one day. If not girls, they’d better be trannies. Because I have some amazing shoes and bags and stories that need to be appreciated,” Lively told Elle Magazine back in the early 2000s.

“I get what she was trying to say because someone better appreciate all that Vintage Versace she has. But she could have used different wording,” said someone probably born so far after the year 2000 they think 1999 is the same as 1909.

sometimes ill be quietly going about my day and then ill remember the time blake lively said this to a journalist pic.twitter.com/SIHZcrlzui — joshua 🍒 (@joshcharles_21) August 18, 2024

She said it again here too. The early 2000s were a terrible time for language like this, so many people casually used these words. pic.twitter.com/cK8VLH3gFN — alli. ✨ (@AlliApplebum) August 18, 2024

“I feel like a tranny a lot of the time. I don’t know, I’m … large? They put me in six-inch heels and I tower over every man. I’ve got this long hair and lots of clothes and makeup on … I just feel really big a lot of the time, and I’m surrounded by a lot of tiny people. I feel like a man sometimes,” Lively said in a 2009 article with Allure, the Daily Mail reported. (RELATED: Justin Baldoni Hires Crisis PR Amid Hellish Rumors Of Rift With Blake Lively)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Blake Lively (@blakelively)



The third example shows Lively in a casual interview with her “Gossip Girl” co-star Leighton Meester. “If you read the gossip magazines, everybody is dating everyone, everybody hates everyone, everybody has had like tons of plastic surgery and they’re actually men and trannies. It’s just like: you don’t listen to the rumors,” she joked.

Quite frankly, I think these clips and the general response to them is going to work wonders for Lively’s career. Who doesn’t love free PR? (RELATED: ‘Yellowstone’ Prequel Star Joins Blake Lively In New Movie)

The adults in the room remember that the word “tranny” was the actual word used by transvestites. Someone on Twitter even pointed out that “they used that word all the time on Sex and the City even in scenes starring actual trans people.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Blake Lively (@blakelively)



If you’re going to sob into your pillow about an actress using a word you don’t like, say a prayer of gratitude that you live in a country where you have the freedom to be upset. It’s either that, or you don’t have freedom at all.