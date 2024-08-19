‘You Tweeted Calling Me Dumb!’: Ja’Mal Green Confronts Roland Martin At DNC After Feud About Kamala Harris

A Black Lives Matter (BLM) activist confronted former CNN contributor Roland Martin at the Democratic National Convention (DNC) in Chicago on Sunday after a Twitter feud that started over Vice President Kamala Harris’ economic policy.

Ja’Mal Green, a BLM activist from Chicago, made a post Thursday on Twitter that was critical of the “cryptic words” like “first-time homeowners” used by Harris in her economic policy, which she rolled out Friday in North Carolina. Martin called Green “dumb” and “clueless” for questioning Harris’ policy in a response Friday afternoon.

The BLM activist then tracked down Martin at the DNC, who hosted a town hall that evening, to discuss their online dispute in-person. (RELATED: ‘We’ve Had Black People Disappoint Us’: Chicago Voters Tell Fox They Feel ‘Pressure’ To Vote For Kamala Harris)

Videos posted by Green show him confronting Martin in a tight crowd. Green wrote that one woman was obstructing Martin to “protect” him from having “a conversation as a man.”

“You tweeted calling me dumb yesterday!” Green could be heard saying in one video before someone else shouted for security.

LOL Roland Martin called me all types of names yesterday on Twitter and on his show & he ran from me today. He had a woman get in front of him as he backed away and his team yelled for security 😂. I ain’t never seen a man more scared in my life. Keep my name out your mouth, I… pic.twitter.com/I3xgoy6mLU — Ja’Mal Green (@JaymalGreen) August 19, 2024

He had a woman protect him after he talking crazy to me. He could’ve had a conversation as a man. pic.twitter.com/jPEQvikejf — Ja’Mal Green (@JaymalGreen) August 19, 2024

When Roland thought it was internet beef only 😂 pic.twitter.com/JRmJLEAnWO — Ja’Mal Green (@JaymalGreen) August 19, 2024

These were the only words he said the whole time. “It’s all good” 😂 pic.twitter.com/pDQs5y7K3e — Ja’Mal Green (@JaymalGreen) August 19, 2024

After the encounter, Green took to Twitter and wrote, “Black gate keepers gotta go.” He said the “seniors” who tune into Martin’s daily show, “#RolandMartinUnfiltered,” may believe what Martin is saying but “young voices who speak truth” do not believe “Democrat sellout fools.”

Green made several posts blasting Martin the weekend of Aug. 16, saying that migrant families would benefit from Harris’s promise of up to $25,000 in down-payment handouts at the expense of the black community.



Black people already have a lot of loops to jump through with banks, now they have to have two years of on time rent? Do immigrants have to have that requirement? I guarantee not. The point is that if she allows other groups of people to get access to the money, black people will… — Ja’Mal Green (@JaymalGreen) August 17, 2024

The only idiot is you but we’re going to see who’s the idiot on Sunday when I see you. What you not comprehending is that if immigrant families can get access to the money, they will get most of it. That’s what you’re missing. They use policy that could help us when it’s really… https://t.co/eBGhZ2Thx7 — Ja’Mal Green (@JaymalGreen) August 17, 2024

Chicago, when you got eyes on @rolandsmartin this week for DNC, let me know where he gone be. I need to make sure we discuss his verbiage in person. — Ja’Mal Green (@JaymalGreen) August 16, 2024

Here at Roland’s event to see what he got to say to my face. — Ja’Mal Green (@JaymalGreen) August 19, 2024

“Does anybody want to tell me what ‘first generation’ is code for? Lol. Pay attention to the cryptic words being used to show us what agenda is their agenda. Yet you literally have black folks acting like the democrats will prioritize you when you have the lowest homeownership rate in the country at 44%. Like stop!” Green wrote.

Does anybody want to tell me what “first generation” is code for? Lol. Pay attention to the cryptic words being used to show us what agenda is their agenda. Yet you literally have black folks acting like the democrats will prioritize you when you have the lowest homeownership… https://t.co/DOkhy6VxEB — Ja’Mal Green (@JaymalGreen) August 15, 2024

Are you that dumb @JaymalGreen? If Black folks have the lowest homeownership rates, that means incentives for first time buyers will appeal to Black folks. Are you that clueless? https://t.co/YfF09kE1rz — rolandsmartin (@rolandsmartin) August 16, 2024

“Are you that dumb @JaymalGreen?” Martin replied. “If Black folks have the lowest homeownership rates, that means incentives for first time buyers will appeal to Black folks. Are you that clueless?”

CNN suspended Martin in February 2012 over “offensive” remarks he apparently made on Twitter during the Super Bowl about gay people, according to the network. He officially left CNN on April 6, 2013 over a decision made by then-CNN President Jeff Zucker, who was new at the time, Politico reported.

The DNC begins Monday at the United Center and ends Thursday.