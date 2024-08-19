Media

‘You Tweeted Calling Me Dumb!’: Ja’Mal Green Confronts Roland Martin At DNC After Feud About Kamala Harris

(Photo by Maury Phillips/WireImage)

Julianna Frieman Contributor
Font Size:

A Black Lives Matter (BLM) activist confronted former CNN contributor Roland Martin at the Democratic National Convention (DNC) in Chicago on Sunday after a Twitter feud that started over Vice President Kamala Harris’ economic policy.

Ja’Mal Green, a BLM activist from Chicago, made a post Thursday on Twitter that was critical of the “cryptic words” like “first-time homeowners” used by Harris in her economic policy, which she rolled out Friday in North Carolina. Martin called Green “dumb” and “clueless” for questioning Harris’ policy in a response Friday afternoon.

The BLM activist then tracked down Martin at the DNC, who hosted a town hall that evening, to discuss their online dispute in-person. (RELATED: ‘We’ve Had Black People Disappoint Us’: Chicago Voters Tell Fox They Feel ‘Pressure’ To Vote For Kamala Harris)

Videos posted by Green show him confronting Martin in a tight crowd. Green wrote that one woman was obstructing Martin to “protect” him from having “a conversation as a man.”

“You tweeted calling me dumb yesterday!” Green could be heard saying in one video before someone else shouted for security.

After the encounter, Green took to Twitter and wrote, “Black gate keepers gotta go.” He said the “seniors” who tune into Martin’s daily show, “#RolandMartinUnfiltered,” may believe what Martin is saying but “young voices who speak truth” do not believe “Democrat sellout fools.”

Green made several posts blasting Martin the weekend of Aug. 16, saying that migrant families would benefit from Harris’s promise of up to $25,000 in down-payment handouts at the expense of the black community. 

“Does anybody want to tell me what ‘first generation’ is code for? Lol. Pay attention to the cryptic words being used to show us what agenda is their agenda. Yet you literally have black folks acting like the democrats will prioritize you when you have the lowest homeownership rate in the country at 44%. Like stop!” Green wrote.

“Are you that dumb @JaymalGreen?” Martin replied. “If Black folks have the lowest homeownership rates, that means incentives for first time buyers will appeal to Black folks. Are you that clueless?”

CNN suspended Martin in February 2012 over “offensive” remarks he apparently made on Twitter during the Super Bowl about gay people, according to the network. He officially left CNN on April 6, 2013 over a decision made by then-CNN President Jeff Zucker, who was new at the time, Politico reported.

The DNC begins Monday at the United Center and ends Thursday.