‘We’re Losing Babies’: Chicago Mother Of Shooting Victim Urges Dems To ‘Protect The Community’ As DNC Kicks Off

The mother of a shooting victim in Chicago called out Democrats for allowing crime to ravage the city “for decades” during a Monday “Fox and Friends” appearance, saying her community is “losing” their “future.”

Five people were killed and at least 30 wounded during multiple shootings over the weekend in Chicago prior to the Democratic National Convention starting on Monday, according to ABC 7 Chicago. Monee Jacobs, whose son was killed in 2023, urged Democratic leaders to “do what you are supposed to do” to address crime. (RELATED: Fox News Host Asks IDF Veteran If She Fears For Her Safety At Ivy League University)

“We’re losing babies, you know, we are not losing the elderly as fast as we are losing our young people,” Jacobs told “Fox and Friends” co-host Lawrence Jones. “They are not even getting a chance to grow up. I will never know what it feels like to have a grandchild from him. Like, we are losing our future. I don’t know what else to say to them. Like, what is it going to take for you to step in and do what you are supposed to do to protect the community? You are not doing it. Because, if you were, we would have answers about everything.”

‘We’re Losing Babies’: Chicago Mother Of Shooting Victim Urges Dems To ‘Protect Our Communities’ As DNC Kicks Off pic.twitter.com/PnIiz0huDu — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) August 19, 2024

A total of 364 homicides have been reported by Chicago police as of Aug. 17, according to the Chicago Tribune.

“Nobody is giving me an answer. So I don’t know what to do in those circumstances, you understand? Like, how can I vote for somebody who I don’t feel like has my back? Or any parent who lost their child’s back, you know what I’m saying?” Jacobs said after Jones asked if she had a message for the Democrats prior to their party convention. “What are we supposed to do? You want me to vote for you? What are you going to do for me?”

“You say what you are going to do, but when you get in office, do you really do what you said you were going to do? I don’t think so, because this crime has been going on for decades and it’s getting sickening to watch parents on TV crying about the loss of their child,” Jacobs continued. “Like, it’s hard when you have to bury someone that grew inside of you. I never thought the hurt would be this bad.” (RELATED: Chicago Mayor Defends Spending Campaign Funds On Makeup By Touting Support Of ‘Black And Brown-Owned’ Small Businesses)

Harris wrote a blog post in 2020 to urge people to donate to the Minnesota Freedom Fund, which paid bail for those arrested during the riots following the death of George Floyd. Multiple beneficiaries of the fund later faced charges including sexual assault, firearms violations and domestic abuse.

