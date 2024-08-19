Politics

Hundreds Of Protestors Swarm Chicago Streets, Forcing Closures On Eve Of DNC

Chicago Prepares For The Democratic National Convention

Hundreds of protesters flooded Michigan Avenue on Sunday evening, closing multiple streets in Chicago ahead of the Democratic National Convention (DNC), CBS News Chicago reported.

The DNC officially kicks off Monday and will continue through Thursday, when Vice President Kamala Harris is expected to formally accept the 2024 Democratic nomination for president. On the eve of the DNC, however, the Chicago area witnessed a significant protest organized by Bodies Outside of Unjust Laws, a coalition of feminist and LGBTQ organizations, according to CBS News Chicago. The demonstration headed to Grant Park reportedly originally focused on advocating for the groups’ respective activist causes but later shifted toward supporting pro-Palestinian or anti-Israel positions.

The protest featured a lineup of 13 speakers, including Mandy Medley, a leader in Chicago for Abortion Rights and Scout Bratt from Jewish Voice for Peace, who addressed the crowd on various social justice issues, the outlet stated. (RELATED: ‘Overshadowed By Chaos’: CNN Panelists Identify Key Variable At DNC Which Could ‘Damage’ Harris’s Appeal To Voters)

The protest attracted around 200 participants by 5:30 p.m., with numbers swelling to 500 as the march progressed, the outlet reported. Demonstrators carried various signs and flags, representing both Pride and Pro-Palestinian causes, and caused rolling street closures as they marched south, according to the outlet. A heavy police presence was observed to ensure demonstrations remained peaceful.

Former Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson commented on police readiness, and pointed out the specific training officers and supervisors underwent to delicately handle such events.

“There’s a fundamental difference between protesting peacefully and rioters — and rioters won’t be tolerated,” Johnson said in a statement, CBS News Chicago reported.

Sunday’s protest is expected to be dwarfed by demonstrations occurring later in the week, including Monday’s pro-Palestinian protest by the Coalition to March on the DNC, according to the outlet.