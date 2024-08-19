Hundreds Of Protestors Swarm Chicago Streets, Forcing Closures On Eve Of DNC

Hundreds of protesters flooded Michigan Avenue on Sunday evening, closing multiple streets in Chicago ahead of the Democratic National Convention (DNC), CBS News Chicago reported.

The DNC officially kicks off Monday and will continue through Thursday, when Vice President Kamala Harris is expected to formally accept the 2024 Democratic nomination for president. On the eve of the DNC, however, the Chicago area witnessed a significant protest organized by Bodies Outside of Unjust Laws, a coalition of feminist and LGBTQ organizations, according to CBS News Chicago. The demonstration headed to Grant Park reportedly originally focused on advocating for the groups’ respective activist causes but later shifted toward supporting pro-Palestinian or anti-Israel positions.

NEW: At the pro-abortion rally in Chicago: “Reproductive justice means Palestinian liberation.” pic.twitter.com/MaTvcxMwFs — Tony Kinnett (@TheTonus) August 18, 2024

NEW: One DNC protester in Chicago exchanges his beret for a bat & batting helmet. pic.twitter.com/pq26eMGBR5 — Tony Kinnett (@TheTonus) August 18, 2024

Two-and-a-half hours in. The chants are hoarse and the crowd smells like horses. pic.twitter.com/q1UfOBVcBZ — Tony Kinnett (@TheTonus) August 19, 2024

UPDATE: Protest has frozen, as a group has broken off to throw trash and water bottles at police. Protest’s leaders struggling to get crowd moving. pic.twitter.com/1Z9Oyo93hm — Tony Kinnett (@TheTonus) August 19, 2024

Protest leadership has no idea what to do now that there’s no street left. They’re holding a sign and we’re all exchanging potluck recipes and trust fund dividends. We might hand out participation trophies soon to the furries with the most genders. pic.twitter.com/JPghBr89wy — Tony Kinnett (@TheTonus) August 19, 2024

The protest featured a lineup of 13 speakers, including Mandy Medley, a leader in Chicago for Abortion Rights and Scout Bratt from Jewish Voice for Peace, who addressed the crowd on various social justice issues, the outlet stated. (RELATED: ‘Overshadowed By Chaos’: CNN Panelists Identify Key Variable At DNC Which Could ‘Damage’ Harris’s Appeal To Voters)

The protest attracted around 200 participants by 5:30 p.m., with numbers swelling to 500 as the march progressed, the outlet reported. Demonstrators carried various signs and flags, representing both Pride and Pro-Palestinian causes, and caused rolling street closures as they marched south, according to the outlet. A heavy police presence was observed to ensure demonstrations remained peaceful.

BREAKING: Hundreds of Chicago Police Officers are already being mobilized downtown to prepare for a big protest planned against the Democrats TONIGHT. The DNC hasn’t even officially begun, and the protestors are already about to hit the streets It’s going to be a TRAINWRECK! pic.twitter.com/BIu0FBqeff — George (@BehizyTweets) August 18, 2024

Breaking: A massive protest has formed in Chicago just one day before the DNC. This protest is being organized by groups that have been banned in other countries due to ties with terrorist groups. pic.twitter.com/VQoRkl7REk — Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) August 19, 2024

Confrontation between police and pro-Palestine protestors along Michigan Ave as demonstrators chant: “Piggy, piggy go back home or we’ll bring the war home” pic.twitter.com/R1O6MSUmEr — Tim Kennedy (@TimKennedyJr1) August 19, 2024

“Piggy piggy go home, or we’ll bring the war home!” Lol these goobers. pic.twitter.com/oamQdWROYS — Tony Kinnett (@TheTonus) August 19, 2024

Former Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson commented on police readiness, and pointed out the specific training officers and supervisors underwent to delicately handle such events.

“There’s a fundamental difference between protesting peacefully and rioters — and rioters won’t be tolerated,” Johnson said in a statement, CBS News Chicago reported.

Sunday’s protest is expected to be dwarfed by demonstrations occurring later in the week, including Monday’s pro-Palestinian protest by the Coalition to March on the DNC, according to the outlet.