‘We’ve Had Black People Disappoint Us’: Chicago Voters Tell Fox They Feel ‘Pressure’ To Vote For Kamala Harris

Chicago voters told “Fox and Friends” co-host Lawrence Jones ahead of the Democratic National Convention (DNC) Monday that they feel “pressure” to vote for Vice President Kamala Harris.

Harris has yet to formally address the media by doing a sit-down interview or a press conference in the 29 days since she has become the presumptive 2024 Democratic presidential nominee. Biden ended his reelection bid and endorsed the vice president on July 21. While some voters indicated they would support Harris, several others told Fox News they are not sure who they will vote for in November.

“At this point, I don’t know who is best because we haven’t really heard their plans or intentions, how to solve the issues,” one woman said.

One man told Jones he will be voting for Harris because it would be “historical” to have the first black female president. When asked about this, one woman said there is “definitely a lot more pressure” to vote for Harris because of her race and gender.

“I wanna hear more about what she’s gonna do because being black is one thing. We’ve had black people to disappoint us,” one black woman told Jones. “Being a woman is one thing, but we’ve had women to disappoint us.”

Corey Brooks, a black senior pastor, said it is “bittersweet” that the DNC will take place in his city despite his differing principles. He told Jones there is “definitely growth” for people at his church to be “more independent in their thinking,”

“It’s kind of bittersweet. I’m glad for the city of Chicago that we get to host a major convention,” Brooks said. “The bitter part of it is that I don’t agree with, you know, the principles.”

One woman told Fox News that the number one issue in Chicago is the “violence” in the city. Another woman called the economy “a big question mark.” (RELATED: ‘Is That A Trick Question?’: Kamala Harris Rally-Goers Struggle To Explain Her Policies)

“You go to the grocery store, you know, eggs, bread, just small items are large in price now,” she said.

“Conservative principles are much better for us as a nation and for us as a people,” one man told Fox News.

The DNC begins Monday at the United Center and ends Thursday. Days ahead of the DNC, local businesses in Chicago barricaded their windows and doors with plywood in anticipation of destructive anti-Israel protests outside the convention, according to WGN9.