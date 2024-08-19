CNN’s Kaitlan Collins Asks Biden Point Blank How He Feels About Dems Pushing Him Off The Ticket

CNN’s Kaitlan Collins asked President Joe Biden ahead of his speech at the Democratic National Convention (DNC) in Chicago how he feels about Democrats pushing him off the 2024 ticket.

While Biden was doing his walkthrough Monday afternoon ahead of his evening DNC speech, Collins caught his ear by asking how he feels about not being his party’s pick for president.

“What’s your speech gonna be about Mr. President?” Collins shouted at Biden, who stared in her direction before veering his head toward another person who asked if he’s “ready to pass the torch.”

“Mr. President,” Collins called to Biden, trying again. “President Trump claims you were pushed out in a ‘coup’ and a ‘takeover’ of your party with Harris now at the top. What’s your response to that?”

“I’m having trouble hearing you,” Biden responded, stepping to the side as he gripped the podium.

“Donald Trump claims that you were pushed out from the top of the ticket and this amounts to a coup from your party. What do you make of those claims?” Collins asked.

“His ability is still questionable,” Biden answered, shaking his hand.

“His what?” Collins asked as Biden gestured at her with a dismissive smile.

Other people were heard asking Biden questions following his exchange with Collins, including questions about how the president is feeling and how the hostage talks relating to the victims held in Gaza by Hamas are going. (RELATED: CNN Host Confronts Nancy Pelosi Ovver Her Role in Biden Dropping Out)

Biden dropped his reelection bid and endorsed Kamala Harris on July 21. Top Democrats including Democratic House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, Democratic Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, former President Barack Obama and former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi reportedly worked behind the scenes with members of their party to pressure Biden to withdraw from the race over concerns regarding down-ballot elections.

During an Twitter “Spaces” interview with Elon Musk on August 12, Trump said Biden was replaced as the presumptive 2024 Democratic presidential nominee in a “coup.” The Democrat-led pressure campaign to get Biden to step aside began after the president’s poor debate performance against Trump on June 27.

Collins told CNN host Erin Burnett that Biden said his DNC speech Monday night would be “a memorable moment.” She said it was difficult to hear Biden’s response to her “coup” question, adding that the president “made a joke about stability.”

Biden plans to leave for “vacation” with his family after attending only night one of the DNC, Collins said. The DNC began Monday at the United Center and lasts until Thursday.