CNN senior political commentator Scott Jennings sparred with Karen Finney, a former senior adviser to Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign, on Monday over her claim that Republican nominee Donald Trump plans to enact a national abortion ban.

Finney adamantly argued Trump will sign a national ban if a “MAGA majority” regains control of Congress, warning the potential legislation would be a “real danger” to women. Jennings noted the U.S. Senate will not have a sufficient number of votes to transfer a national abortion ban to the president’s desk.

“Can you explain the algebra to me on how you get 60 votes for any abortion legislation in the U.S. Senate no matter which party wins?” Jennings asked. “There is none. Just be honest, there will be no federal legislation. It’s a canard.”

“But Scott, if your message is ‘don’t worry, we don’t have the votes,’ that still sounds dangerous to women because that says ‘it’s not that you agree with us or believe that our bodily autonomy matters, it’s a math equation,'” Finney said.

‘It’s A Canard’: CNN’s Jennings Spars With Former Clinton Adviser Who Claims Trump Will Sign National Abortion Ban pic.twitter.com/EVJBicJpY8 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) August 19, 2024

The Democratic Party currently holds a 51-49 seat majority in the Senate, though Republicans have a chance to regain control with a net gain of two seats. Republicans attempting to pass a national ban would need 60 votes to override a filibuster, an action taken by an opposing party to delay or prevent a vote on a piece of legislation. (RELATED: CNN Host Fact-Checks Dem Gov Who Claims Trump Backs ‘All-Out National Abortion Ban’)

Trump assured reporters he would not sign a federal abortion ban into law if reelected president during an April 10 statement. He further criticized a Arizona Supreme Court ruling allowing a 1864 law banning all abortions, except in cases to protect the life of the mother, to take effect.

Trump said that abortion laws should be left to the states in an April 8 Truth Social post, a stance the former president has received criticism from some pro-life activists and groups calling for a national ban.

The former president has repeatedly credited himself with the Supreme Court’s ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization on June 24, 2022, which returned the regulation of abortion laws to the states. The ruling overturned the 1973 landmark decision, Roe v. Wade, which prohibited states from restricting or banning abortion before the point of fetal viability.

The former president appointed three of out of the six justices—Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett—who overturned Roe v. Wade.

Trump has further expressed his support for providing exceptions for rape, incest and life of the mother.

Republican South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham introduced legislation in September 2022 that would limit abortion past 15 weeks of pregnancy to protect an unborn child from feeling “excruciating pain.”

