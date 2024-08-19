Politics

‘Comrade Kamala Knew Everything’: Trump Kicks Off Week Of DNC Counterprogramming

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump and his running mate, Republican Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance, kicked off a week of counterprogramming in battleground states Monday as the Democratic National Convention (DNC) began.

Trump held a campaign event at Precision Components Group in York, Pennsylvania, during which he made remarks around 5 p.m. about the economy and energy. The Trump campaign gave each day of the week a theme and Monday’s theme was “Make America Wealthy Again,” according to Spectrum News NY1.

“While Biden and Harris have been impoverishing our country, they have been getting rich at your expense,” Trump said, citing Fox News reporter Brooke Singman’s report revealing Republicans on the House Oversight, Judiciary, and Ways and Means Commitees found President Joe Biden committed “impeachable conduct” and “defrauded the United States to enrich his family.”

“Remember, Comrade Kamala, she knew everything, and the senators knew what was going on,” Trump added.


Vance was also in the Keystone State earlier at 1 p.m., where he grabbed a cheesesteak and signed autographs at Pat’s King of Steaks in Philadelphia, according to CBS News.


Trump sat down with CBS News for an interview after delivering his remarks in York. His opponent, Vice President Kamala Harris, has yet to formally address the media since becoming her party’s presumptive 2024 Democratic presidential nominee 29 days ago. (RELATED: CNN’s Kaitlan Collins Asks Biden Point Blank How He Feels About Dems Pushing Him Off The Ticket)

On “Make America Safe Again” Tuesday, Trump will host an event in Detroit, Michigan while Vance hosts an event in Kenosha, Wisconsin. The duo will hold a joint event in Ashboro, North Carolina on Wednesday to deliver their “Make America Strong Again” message, Spectrum News NY1 reported.

To deliver their “Make America Secure Again” message on Thursday, Trump will campaign in Monetezuma Pass, Arizona while Vance will host an event in Valdosta, Georgia. On Friday, Trump will hold a “Make America Great Again” event in Glendale, Arizona, the outlet reported.

Harris currently polls higher than Trump in Wisconsin by 1% and Michigan by 2%. Trump leads Harris by 0.2% in Pennsylvania, 0.2% in Arizona, 1% in Georgia, 1.2% in Arizona and 1.3% in Nevada, the RealClearPolitics average shows.

The DNC began Monday at the United Center in Chicago and lasts until Thursday.