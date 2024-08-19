‘Comrade Kamala Knew Everything’: Trump Kicks Off Week Of DNC Counterprogramming

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump and his running mate, Republican Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance, kicked off a week of counterprogramming in battleground states Monday as the Democratic National Convention (DNC) began.

Trump held a campaign event at Precision Components Group in York, Pennsylvania, during which he made remarks around 5 p.m. about the economy and energy. The Trump campaign gave each day of the week a theme and Monday’s theme was “Make America Wealthy Again,” according to Spectrum News NY1.

“FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT!” President @realDonaldTrump is greeted by supporters in PA 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/IQvY5TYj45 — Margo Martin (@margommartin) August 19, 2024

.@realDonaldTrump walks with Gary Butler President & CEO of Precision Custom Components, before making remarks on the economy at the Precision Components Group, in York, PA. pic.twitter.com/FPQiS6lHO9 — Doug Mills (@dougmillsnyt) August 19, 2024

“While Biden and Harris have been impoverishing our country, they have been getting rich at your expense,” Trump said, citing Fox News reporter Brooke Singman’s report revealing Republicans on the House Oversight, Judiciary, and Ways and Means Commitees found President Joe Biden committed “impeachable conduct” and “defrauded the United States to enrich his family.”

“Remember, Comrade Kamala, she knew everything, and the senators knew what was going on,” Trump added.

PRESIDENT TRUMP: While Biden and Harris have been impoverishing our country, they have been getting rich at your expense. As just reported by Brooke Singman of Fox: “According to a 292-page report from Republicans on the House Oversight, Judiciary, and Ways and Means Committees,… pic.twitter.com/1ukemCQXud — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) August 19, 2024



Vance was also in the Keystone State earlier at 1 p.m., where he grabbed a cheesesteak and signed autographs at Pat’s King of Steaks in Philadelphia, according to CBS News.

To be fair, @JDVance said he hates Swiss cheese. He asked why they hate it too (video of exchange below). But also… I’m from Chicago and I call a cheesesteaks, “Phillies,” mostly because I know it bothers @JessArnoldTV.pic.twitter.com/N4Dtexs8SY https://t.co/6DPOa2tocP — Taurean Small (@taureansmall) August 19, 2024



Trump sat down with CBS News for an interview after delivering his remarks in York. His opponent, Vice President Kamala Harris, has yet to formally address the media since becoming her party’s presumptive 2024 Democratic presidential nominee 29 days ago. (RELATED: CNN’s Kaitlan Collins Asks Biden Point Blank How He Feels About Dems Pushing Him Off The Ticket)

.@realDonaldTrump does a interview with CBS following his remarks on the economy at the Precision Components Group, in York, PA. pic.twitter.com/x7CRcbifA6 — Doug Mills (@dougmillsnyt) August 19, 2024

On “Make America Safe Again” Tuesday, Trump will host an event in Detroit, Michigan while Vance hosts an event in Kenosha, Wisconsin. The duo will hold a joint event in Ashboro, North Carolina on Wednesday to deliver their “Make America Strong Again” message, Spectrum News NY1 reported.

To deliver their “Make America Secure Again” message on Thursday, Trump will campaign in Monetezuma Pass, Arizona while Vance will host an event in Valdosta, Georgia. On Friday, Trump will hold a “Make America Great Again” event in Glendale, Arizona, the outlet reported.

Harris currently polls higher than Trump in Wisconsin by 1% and Michigan by 2%. Trump leads Harris by 0.2% in Pennsylvania, 0.2% in Arizona, 1% in Georgia, 1.2% in Arizona and 1.3% in Nevada, the RealClearPolitics average shows.

The DNC began Monday at the United Center in Chicago and lasts until Thursday.