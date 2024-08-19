Connor Stalions Hilariously (And Literally) Runs From The Media On The First Day Of His New High School Gig: REPORT

Damn, Connor … you let ’em do you like that?

If you haven’t heard, Connor Stalions has a new gig in football.

But it’s not in college football, like you might think, but high school. Yes, you read that correctly. The guy who was the centerpiece of the University of Michigan’s sign-stealing scandal landed himself a job at Mumford High School in Detroit as their defensive coordinator. And here’s the kicker: Mumford is a pipeline for the Wolverines (because of course they are, lmao).

With Stalions going through such a whirlwind at the college level and the team he was with going on to win a national championship, the media is naturally excited to chop it up with him and have a conversation.

But Stalions himself?

He has zero interest.

At a recent Mumford practice, Stalions went all out to make sure he didn’t have to spend any time with the six reporters present, according to a report from the Detroit Free Press. He managed to escape by leaving through a door the press didn’t anticipate and after he got out he literally ran (at full speed) across a field from the media members.

Connor Stalions is back in football, coaching at Detroit Mumford (think Eddie Murphy). He is still running from the media, but no one is chasing him. A complete clown show! https://t.co/XF0qbqn6e9 — Mick McCabe (@MickMcCabe1) August 18, 2024

Straight up comedy and this is exactly how I love my football — drama-filled.