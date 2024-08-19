Thieves Make Off With $1 Million In Items After Robbing Victoria’s Secret Model Daniela Braga’s Home: REPORT

Thieves reportedly made off with over $1 million in items after allegedly breaking into the home of Victoria’s Secret Model Daniela Braga.

Law enforcement sources said the famous model returned to her home late Tuesday night only to find that someone burglarized it, TMZ reported. The suspect(s) allegedly gained entry into her home by smashing a back window and completely ransacked the residence while inside, according to TMZ.

The alleged robber(s) had thankfully left her property before she returned home, and the star was unharmed. Sources tell TMZ, however, that the thieves made off with well over $1 million in valuable items.

Sources close to the situation said that the suspects stole two safes, multiple designer handbags and expensive jewelry, according to TMZ.

The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating the matter, but they haven’t released any suspect information or updates so far. There have been no arrests made in relation to this burglary, which is just one of many that has unfolded in the Los Angeles area.

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson’s home was also recently a target, as was the residence of Sarah Hyland. Bhad Bhabie had to deal with a burglary at her home, as did Marlon Wayans and Damson Idris. (RELATED: Cameras Roll As Armed Robbers Enter Rapper’s Home While His Children Are Inside)

A recent up-tick in high-end burglaries in the Los Angles area have left many stars unsettled. Goldie Hawn has vowed to increase her security after her home was allegedly robbed twice over the course of just four months, according to The Los Angeles Times.