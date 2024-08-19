Former Olympic Cyclist Daniela Larreal Chirinos Found Dead In Las Vegas Apartment After Choking On Her Food: REPORT

A five-time Olympic cyclist, Daniela Larreal Chirinos, was found dead in her Las Vegas apartment a few days following police saying she choked to death on her food, according to a report from FOX Sports. Chirinos was 50 years old.

A cyclist who represented Venezuela at the international level, Chirinos last took part in the Olympics back in 2012 when the Summer Games were in London, England. Chirinos was supposed to show up Aug. 12 for her hotel job in Las Vegas, however, she didn’t show. That’s when she was reported missing, according to FOX Sports’ report. (RELATED: Hideki Matsuyama Claims Victory At FedEx St. Jude Championship Without Caddie Or Coach)

Chirinos was located in her apartment by police Friday. It was determined that she died as a result of asphyxiation, which was caused by food that got stuck in her trachea. It’s believed that she passed away Aug. 11.

Former Olympic cyclist Daniela Larreal Chirinos found dead inside Las Vegas apartment days after choking on her food: report https://t.co/4VTribSyIP pic.twitter.com/UHMZMY1xiN — New York Post (@nypost) August 19, 2024

The news of Chirinos’ death appears to have been confirmed on social media by the Venezuelan Olympic Committee.

“With an outstanding career in track cycling, she managed to represent us with honor in five Olympic Games, accumulate four Olympic diplomas and triumphs that always filled us with great pride,” reads a translation of the writing.

QLa Junta Directiva del COV lamenta la partida de Daniela Larreal Con una destacada trayectoria en el ciclismo de pista logró representarnos con honor en cinco Juegos Olímpicos, acumular cuatro diplomas olímpicos y triunfos que siempre nos llenaron de mucho orgullo.#QEPD pic.twitter.com/YDJpv72X4D — Comité Olímpico Venezolano (@OfficialCOV) August 16, 2024

Chirinos won two gold medals, one in the Pan American Championships and the other in the Pan American Games.