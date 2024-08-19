Dem Rep Debbie Dingell Says She’s ‘Not On The Sugar High’ Over Harris Winning Key Swing State In 2024 Election

Democratic Michigan Rep. Debbie Dingell stated on CNN Monday that she’s “not on the sugar high” about Vice President Kamala Harris potentially winning a key swing state like Michigan.

Despite Harris recently pulling ahead in polls for major swing states after becoming the presumptive presidential nominee following President Joe Biden ended his reelection bid in July, Dingell emphasized how Michigan remains a “purple state.” The Michigan representative stressed the need for lawmakers to help Harris connect with the state’s union halls to secure a victory by winning over the state’s large union base.

“Nobody listened to me in [2016],” Dingell said. “Michigan‘s a purple state. I’m not on the sugar high that a lot of other people are. I‘m excited. There‘s renewed energy. When we‘re doing the volunteer kickoffs, there‘s more people than you‘ve seen — that‘s all there.”

“But I‘m in the union halls. I‘ve met some of the members of the Michigan militia last weekend. Donald Trump’s going to Michigan tomorrow for a very deliberate reason in an area I think we should all be asking why he chose since they had a Klu Klux Klan march there exactly three weeks ago,” Dingell said.

Dingell continued to note how she is involved within her state’s union halls, warning that the union members “got to know who she is.” (RELATED: Democrats Release Platform For Biden’s Second Term As Harris Desperately Tries To Escape Boss’ Shadow)

“But we got to get in the union halls. I’ve told every union leader I‘ll go to your union hall between now and the election — we got to get those union hall members. They‘re just not sure. They‘ve got to know who she is,” Dingell said.

“Do you know how many teamsters don‘t know Joe Biden saved their pensions? Grown men that were in my arms sobbing as we fought to get that done, we need to tell the story,” Dingell continued. “That‘s our job. We got to help her do it.”

Recent swing state polls released on Aug. 10 by The New York Times/Siena College show the vice president now pulling ahead of former President Donald Trump in Wisconsin, Pennsylvania and Michigan. Harris is currently estimated to have a marginal lead of 50% to 46% among likely voters across all three states, which are crucial for Trump to win if he wants to secure the 2024 election.

