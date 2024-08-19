Politics

Top John Fetterman Staffer Publicly Betrays Him Right After Major Interview

Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Henry Rodgers Chief National Correspondent
Democratic Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman’s communications director openly said she disagreed with her boss on Israel and Gaza, criticizing him after an interview, saying his views were “a lot less nuanced” than her generation’s.

Fetterman’s communications director, Carrie Adams, spoke with the reporter who was doing a profile on Fetterman that was released Sunday. Reportedly, as Adams was getting off the phone call with the journalist who was conducting the Fetterman interview, she said “I don’t agree with him.”

“I have a sense that his international views are a lot less nuanced than my generation, because when he was growing up, it was might makes right, and for my generation and younger who, of course, are the ones protesting this, they have a much more nuanced view of the region,” Adams told The Free Press.

Fetterman has continued to defend Israel during his time in office and especially since Oct. 7, the day Hamas attacked Israel. He has criticized fellow Democrats who have made anti-Israel comments and called out those who incorrectly blamed a hospital bombing in Gaza on Israel. He even traveled to Israel to meet with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu despite pushback from the left.

Adams comments went viral on social media, with dozens of users heavily criticizing her for publicly trashing her boss.

“Literally you had one job,” investigative reporter Lachlan Markay wrote on Twitter.

“and she took the job when Fetterman’s views on the issue were already very widely known,” Markay added.

“To me, this violates the most fundamental aspect of a staffers job, especially that of a comms director. Carrie Adams’ name is not on the door. The telling part is how willing she is to violate her bosses trust just for the chance to Jew hate,” Trump Force 47 EI Deputy Director John Seravalli said on Twitter.

“So Fetterman’s COMMUNICATIONS DIRECTOR called Peter to criticize…Fetterman. She’s not an idiot Zer. She’s a liberal hack millennial. Hard to think she’s not looking to get fired to make a stink and get a Soros NGO job that pays more,” writer John Podhoretz said.

“One gets the impression that Carrie Adams is more focused on doing comms for Carrie Adams, staffer who wants to work for progressive causes in the future, than for the principal. If those goals (or core values) are in conflict, the obvious solution is to depart, not to do this,” Jared Walczak, the Vice President of State Projects at the Tax Foundation said.

“Yes, this is fireable and dumb. But it’s also hilarious she thinks anyone gives a damn what a staffer’s personal views are…,” Matt Gorman, the Executive Vice President at Targeted Victory said.

The Daily Caller contacted Adams and Fetterman’s chief of staff regarding the comments and to see if she would still be employed, to which they did not immediately respond.