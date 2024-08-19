Fox Business Host Maria Bartiromo, Democratic Strategist Get Heated During Debate On Kamala’s Price-Gouging Plan

Fox Business host Maria Bartiromo traded barbs Monday morning with Democratic strategist Laura Fink over Vice President Kamala Harris’s economic plan.

Harris, the presumptive 2024 Democratic presidential nominee, unveiled her economic plan in a speech Friday in North Carolina where she proposed banning price gouging. When asked about Harris’s planned attempt to address Americans’ financial struggles, Fink told Bartiromo on “Mornings with Maria” that prices increase when companies merge, making it essential to implement anti-trust laws.

“These are the types of laws that Kamala Harris is talking about enforcing. And I’ll tell you, American people, the elites may not be for anti-trust laws being enforced. Corporate governance leaders may not. CEOs may not. But the American people are,” Fink said. “They’re tired of-”

“Hold on, hold on,” Bartiromo interjected. “I’m not talking about anti-trust at all. You’re taking me into a different conversation. I’m talking specifically about price gouging.”

Bartiromo told Fink that she’s “looking in the future” by mentioning a potential merger between grocery giants, Albertsons and Kroger. (RELATED: ‘Are You Kidding Me?’: Former ‘The View’ Co-Host Slams Kamala Harris’s ‘Lack Of Ability’)

“Kamala Harris has said that there is price gouging going on. I have not seen any price gouging,” Bartiromo said as Fink struggled to get a word in.

“I’d like to know if you have seen any because so far, what we see is-” Bartiromo continued as Fink tried to interrupt. “Hold on, hold on. What we have seen is $7 trillion in spending by the Democrats in the last three-and-a-half years that took us to 40-year high inflation. That is the root cause of inflation. Not price gouging.”

Fink dodged naming a specific company responsible for price gouging by talking about the rising price of chicken.

“Chicken processors — there’s like three in the entire nation, which means they have a monopoly, which means that they can raise prices exponentially when they feel like it. I mean, you can shake your head, but-”

“No, it doesn’t mean that at all, Laura! It doesn’t mean that at all! And the question was: Can you identify any company that’s price gouging? So, the answer is ‘no.’ You could not identify any company that has price gouged.”

Bartiromo attempted to pivot and ask for fellow panelist and 1792 Exchange CEO Daniel Cameron’s take on the subject. Fink proceeded to talk. Cameron eventually weighed in on Harris’s economic plan, calling her price gouging narrative “an absurd notion.”

As Bartiromo’s outro music began to play ahead of an impending commercial break, she asked Fink, “What do you attribute the spike in crime across cities in America?”

“Um … give me a break, Maria. Are you gonna give me the time to answer that question? What do I attribute the spike in crime — crime’s down, girl! Crime’s down!” Fink snapped, eliciting a gasp from the Fox Business host. “Violent crime is down. Let’s check the books. My Lord have mercy! Ya got me there! Crime is down. Have a great morning!”